Free Fire addiction lead two kids spend nearly 1 lakh from parents’ bank account

Free Fire is one of the popular BR titles played by tens and thousands of players. While the game’s regular updates, in-game items, and redeem codes managed to attract millions of users, this time around Garena’s BR game is making headlines for some odd reason. Also Read - MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

A bizarre case of two children spending a hefty amount from their parents’ account for purchasing items on Free Fire has come to light. As per Zee News report, two kids of age below 12 and 14 have spent nearly Rs 7,000 and Rs 90,000 from their parents’ account to purchase diamonds and in-game items online for Free Fire. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update APK + OBB file: How to download the new update

The incident that happened in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh came to light when the parents’ went to withdraw money for these kids’ school fees. While trying to withdraw they found that the money was siphoned off. Although the parents thought the suspicious transaction to have been a cyber fraud case, upon probing by the police it was revealed that the children got access to Google Pay and other net banking details with which they paid nearly one lakh to make an online purchase for Free Fire. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more

Notably, this isn’t the first case to have been reported in the district, Gonda Police Superindent Santosh Mishra told the media outlet. He told the publication to have counseled both the parents for better parental supervision for such online games so that the minors can be protected and highlighted the importance of keeping bank records safe so that it is from children and anyone else for that matter.

While these cases are on the rise across states, parents are required to be more careful while giving mobile phones to their children. Parental control online can help save from such unexpected cases.

With the latest stance calling for a warning and a nightmare for parents, Free Fire has yet again been thrown under the bus. A few days ago, Additional District Judge Naresh Kumar Laka sending a letter to PM Narendra Modi requested to ban Garena Free Fire and PUBG India (Battlegrounds Mobile India) be banned in the country. The judge cited the negative impact of these online games on children said that a law should be framed to limit the exposure of children to online games, as per the TOI report. Judge Laka in the letter said that step needs to be taken for the children’s ‘rightful development.’