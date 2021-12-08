Last week, Yahoo announced the top search of 2021 results. Earlier today, Google India announced search results for the year 2021. The list illustrates what Indians searched the most this year across verticals. Such as news, sports, entertainment, and other categories. Check out the top Google search results for 2021 below. Also Read - Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them

Most searched Google Search results:

Indian Premier League Also Read - Google stops botnet that used blockchain and impacted 1 million Windows devices

Cowin Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

COVID vaccine

Free Fire redeem code

Copa America

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Top How tos searched on Google Search

How to register for covid vaccine

How to download vaccination certificate

How to increase oxygen level

How to link pan with aadhar

To vote for other categories, click here

How to make oxygen at home

How to buy dogecoin in india

How to make banana bread

How to check IPO allotment status

How to invest in bitcoin

How to calculate percentage of marks

Here’s a full list of most-searched results below: