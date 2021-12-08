Last week, Yahoo announced the top search of 2021 results. Earlier today, Google India announced search results for the year 2021. The list illustrates what Indians searched the most this year across verticals. Such as news, sports, entertainment, and other categories. Check out the top Google search results for 2021 below. Also Read - Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them
Most searched Google Search results:
Indian Premier League Also Read - Google stops botnet that used blockchain and impacted 1 million Windows devices
Cowin Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online
ICC T20 World Cup
Euro Cup
Tokyo Olympics
COVID vaccine
Free Fire redeem code
Copa America
Neeraj Chopra
Aryan Khan
Top How tos searched on Google Search
How to register for covid vaccine
How to download vaccination certificate
How to increase oxygen level
How to link pan with aadhar
How to make oxygen at home
How to buy dogecoin in india
How to make banana bread
How to check IPO allotment status
How to invest in bitcoin
How to calculate percentage of marks
Here’s a full list of most-searched results below:
|Number
|Overall
|Near me
|How to
|Personalities
|Movies
|Sports
|What is
|News
|Recipes
|1
|Indian Premier League
|Covid vaccine near me
|How to register for covid vaccine
|Neeraj Chopra
|Jai Bhim (Tamil)
|Indian Premier League
|what is black fungus
|Tokyo Olympics
|Enoki mushroom
|2
|Cowin
|Covid test near me
|How to download vaccination certificate
|Aryan Khan
|Shershaah (Hindi)
|ICC T20 World Cup
|what is the factorial of hundred
|Tokyo Olympics
|Modak
|3
|ICC T20 World Cup
|Food delivery near me
|How to increase oxygen level
|Shehnaaz Gill
|Radhe (Hindi)
|Euro Cup
|what is taliban
|Afghanistan news
|Methi matar malai
|4
|Euro Cup
|Oxygen cylinder near me
|How to link pan with aadhar
|Raj Kundra
|Bell Bottom (Hindi)
|Tokyo Olympics
|what is happening in afghanistan
|West Bengal elections
|Palak
|5
|Tokyo Olympics
|Covid hospital near me
|How to make oxygen at home
|Elon Musk
|Eternals (English)
|Copa America
|what is remdesivir
|Tropical cyclone Tauktae
|Chicken soup
|6
|COVID vaccine
|Tiffin service near me
|How to buy dogecoin in india
|Vicky Kaushal
|Master (Tamil)
|Wimbledon
|what is the square root of 4
|Lockdown
|Porn Star Martini
|7
|Free Fire redeem code
|CT scan near me
|How to make banana bread
|PV Sindhu
|Sooryavanshi (Hindi)
|Paralympics
|what is steroid
|Suez Canal Crisis
|Lasagna
|8
|Copa America
|Takeout restaurants near me
|How to check IPO allotment status
|Bajrang Punia
|Godzilla vs Kong (English)
|French Open
|what is toolkit
|Farmers Protest
|Cookies
|9
|Neeraj Chopra
|Fastag near me
|How to invest in bitcoin
|Sushil Kumar
|Drishyam 2 (Hindi)
|La Liga
|what is squid game
|Bird Flu
|Matar Paneer
|10
|Aryan Khan
|Driving school near me
|How to calculate percentage of marks
|Natasha Dalal
|Bhuj: The Pride of India (Hindi)
|English Premier League
|what is delta plus variant
|Cyclone Yaas
|Kada