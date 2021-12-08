comscore Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list
Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list

Google India announced search results for the year 2021. The list illustrates what Indians searched the most this year across verticals. Such as news, sports, entertainment, and other categories. Check out the top Google search results for 2021 here.

Last week, Yahoo announced the top search of 2021 results. Earlier today, Google India announced search results for the year 2021. The list illustrates what Indians searched the most this year across verticals. Such as news, sports, entertainment, and other categories. Check out the top Google search results for 2021 below. Also Read - Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them

Most searched Google Search results:

Indian Premier League Also Read - Google stops botnet that used blockchain and impacted 1 million Windows devices

Cowin Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

COVID vaccine

Free Fire redeem code

Copa America

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Top How tos searched on Google Search

How to register for covid vaccine

How to download vaccination certificate

How to increase oxygen level

How to link pan with aadhar

How to make oxygen at home

How to buy dogecoin in india

How to make banana bread

How to check IPO allotment status

How to invest in bitcoin

How to calculate percentage of marks

Here’s a full list of most-searched results below:

Number Overall Near me How to Personalities Movies Sports  What is News  Recipes
1 Indian Premier League Covid vaccine near me How to register for covid vaccine Neeraj Chopra Jai Bhim (Tamil) Indian Premier League what is black fungus Tokyo Olympics Enoki mushroom
2 Cowin Covid test near me How to download vaccination certificate Aryan Khan Shershaah (Hindi) ICC T20 World Cup what is the factorial of hundred Tokyo Olympics Modak
3 ICC T20 World Cup Food delivery near me How to increase oxygen level Shehnaaz Gill Radhe (Hindi) Euro Cup what is taliban Afghanistan news Methi matar malai
4 Euro Cup Oxygen cylinder near me How to link pan with aadhar Raj Kundra Bell Bottom (Hindi) Tokyo Olympics what is happening in afghanistan West Bengal elections Palak
5 Tokyo Olympics Covid hospital near me How to make oxygen at home Elon Musk Eternals (English) Copa America what is remdesivir Tropical cyclone Tauktae Chicken soup
6 COVID vaccine Tiffin service near me How to buy dogecoin in india Vicky Kaushal Master (Tamil) Wimbledon what is the square root of 4 Lockdown Porn Star Martini
7 Free Fire redeem code CT scan near me How to make banana bread PV Sindhu Sooryavanshi (Hindi) Paralympics what is steroid Suez Canal Crisis Lasagna
8 Copa America Takeout restaurants near me How to check IPO allotment status Bajrang Punia Godzilla vs Kong (English) French Open what is toolkit Farmers Protest Cookies
9 Neeraj Chopra Fastag near me How to invest in bitcoin Sushil Kumar Drishyam 2 (Hindi) La Liga what is squid game Bird Flu Matar Paneer
10 Aryan Khan Driving school near me How to calculate percentage of marks Natasha Dalal Bhuj: The Pride of India (Hindi) English Premier League what is delta plus variant Cyclone Yaas Kada

 

  Published Date: December 8, 2021 7:32 PM IST

Best Sellers