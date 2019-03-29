comscore
Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

By providing high-speed Wi-Fi services, Indian Railways is aiming to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban India.

  Published: March 29, 2019 12:29 PM IST
With now 1,000 railway stations across the country offering free Wi-Fi zone, the Indian Railways is gradually be transforming stations into digital hubs with fast internet connectivity. According to a report, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has successfully completed its task of setting up free Wi-Fi zone in 1000 railway stations.

RailTel said, “with a vision of turning Railway stations into a platform for Digital inclusion, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Mini Ratna CPSU under the Ministry of Railways, started providing high-speed Wi-Fi service at railway stations. The journey started in January 2016 from Mumbai Central station in Maharashtra being the first station to have the fast & free RailWire Wi-Fi and in a span of mere 2 years 3 months RailTel has completed 1000 stations,” ANI reported.

Furthermore, the report also mentioned that Reay Road station on Central Railway’s Harbour line in Mumbai is the 1000th station to go live with free internet service. They are further planning to expand the network to more stations across the country. By providing high-speed Wi-Fi services, they are aiming to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban India. One can access the free Wi-Fi services under ‘RailWire.’ The free Wi-Fi service will be available to passengers having a mobile data connection on their smartphones for KYC considerations.

“Recently, RailTel has roped in Tata Trust for providing Wi-Fi at remaining 4791 B, C, D and E category stations across the country. These stations will have free high-speed RailWire Wi-Fi by RailTel by the end of this year. Once completed all Railway stations (except the halt stations) of Indian Railways will have fast and free RailWire Wi-Fi. These are very small stations catering to mainly rural/low population density areas,” RailTel further said in a statement.

  Published Date: March 29, 2019 12:29 PM IST

