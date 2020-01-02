comscore Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line
  • Home
  • News
  • Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess
News

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

News

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched this free Wi-Fi service at all the six metro stations on the Airport Express Line.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 5:20 PM IST
FREE-WIFi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a free Wi-Fi facility. Now, you can use the free Wi-Fi when traveling on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line. The company has launched this free Wi-Fi service at all the six metro stations on the Airport Express Line. So, passengers on this line will now be able to access free Wi-Fi even as they travel between the six metro stations.

DMRC claimed on Twitter, “This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving metro trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides a Wi-Fi facility at many of its major Metro stations, including those on yellow and blue lines.” It is soon expected to launch this facility to other stations too.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means

IANS reported that DMRC is planning to extend the free Wi-Fi facility to all the Metro stations gradually. With this facility launched, passengers will be able to use all standard internet applications inside the station premises. DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh unveiled the facility at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station. The facility is called “Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi.”

Now passengers just have to log into this Wi-Fi network to access the high-speed internet facility. Then users will be asked to enter his/her phone number and an OTP will be sent to the mobile number. Once login is successful, you can then enjoy the free Wi-Fi facility.

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

Also Read

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

Separately, Airtel recently rolled out VoWiFi or Voice over WiFi service in the Delhi NCR region. The service was rumored to become available a few days ago. Now, the company seems to have officially started the service for its users in Delhi NCR circle. The VoWiFi service from Airtel is called Airtel WiFi Calling and it debuts with support for 24 smartphones. The supported devices include those made by brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative
News
Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative
Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans launched

Telecom

Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans launched

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

News

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

News

Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone

News

Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone

Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans launched

Telecom

Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans launched
Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

News

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess
TRAI's new tariff order mandates 200 channels at Rs 153

Telecom

TRAI's new tariff order mandates 200 channels at Rs 153
Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Telecom

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 5G स्मार्टफोन 10GB रैम के साथ TENAA पर हुआ स्पॉट

Upcoming Smartphone Technology 2020: स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां इस साल इन पांच टेक्नोलॉजी पर करेंगी फोकस

स्वदेशी GPS ‘NavIC’ से लैस होंगे स्मार्टफोन, ISRO से बात कर रहा है Xiaomi

इन स्मार्ट तरीकों से 2019 में स्मार्टफोन मार्केट से दूर रही मंदी

Xiaomi Mi 10 और Mi 10 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत हुई लीक

News

Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative
News
Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative
Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

News

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess
Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

News

Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch
Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone

News

Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone
Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

News

Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499