Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a free Wi-Fi facility. Now, you can use the free Wi-Fi when traveling on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line. The company has launched this free Wi-Fi service at all the six metro stations on the Airport Express Line. So, passengers on this line will now be able to access free Wi-Fi even as they travel between the six metro stations.

DMRC claimed on Twitter, “This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving metro trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides a Wi-Fi facility at many of its major Metro stations, including those on yellow and blue lines.” It is soon expected to launch this facility to other stations too.

IANS reported that DMRC is planning to extend the free Wi-Fi facility to all the Metro stations gradually. With this facility launched, passengers will be able to use all standard internet applications inside the station premises. DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh unveiled the facility at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station. The facility is called “Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi.”

Now passengers just have to log into this Wi-Fi network to access the high-speed internet facility. Then users will be asked to enter his/her phone number and an OTP will be sent to the mobile number. Once login is successful, you can then enjoy the free Wi-Fi facility.

Separately, Airtel recently rolled out VoWiFi or Voice over WiFi service in the Delhi NCR region. The service was rumored to become available a few days ago. Now, the company seems to have officially started the service for its users in Delhi NCR circle. The VoWiFi service from Airtel is called Airtel WiFi Calling and it debuts with support for 24 smartphones. The supported devices include those made by brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

– With inputs from IANS