Free high-speed WiFi facility available at 6,100 railway stations across India: Check details

Free WiFi facility now available at 6,100 railway stations across India

The organization said that out of the above 6100 stations, more than 5000 stations are in rural areas. The project for providing free WiFi internet facility at stations was conceptualized in the 2015 Railway Budget.

Free high-speed WiFi internet facility has become available at 6100 railway stations of the country. Of these, more than 5,000 stations are in rural areas. WiFi is available in many remote stations in the Northeast region and all 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley. Also Read - How to look up for saved WiFi password on Windows PC

WiFi is free for the first 30 minutes of use at a speed of 1 Mbps daily. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for using the high-speed WiFi facility for more than 30 minutes. Also Read - IRCTC: How to change boarding point after booking train ticket online

RailTel, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, said that it is moving closer to expanding this facility to all stations across the country. Halt stations are an exception to this. The organization said that out of the above 6100 stations, more than 5000 stations are in rural areas. The project for providing free WiFi internet facility at stations was conceptualized in the 2015 Railway Budget. Also Read - Delhi Metro introduces free WiFi connection on Yellow Line: Know details

“With the commissioning of WiFi facility at Ubrani railway station (in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh) in Lucknow division of Northern Railway, today (Tuesday) the achievement of WiFi has been achieved at 6100 stations,” RailTel said in a statement.

RailTel, the Mini Ratna company of Railways, is providing state-of-the-art public Wi-Fi under the brand name of ‘Railwire’. RailTel is a retail broadband service.

Here’s how to connect WIFI:

STEP1: To connect to WiFi, passengers need to scan the WiFi options and select ‘RailWire.’

STEP2: The browser will now take the user to the Railwire portal and will ask for a mobile number.

STEP3:  Now, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your phone number.

STEP4: Once connected, the WiFi connection will last for 30 minutes.

STEP5: WiFi runs at 1 Mbps speed and is ‘free’ for 30 minutes.

STEP6: To use the WiFi facility at high speed for more than 30 minutes, users will have to choose a higher speed plan by paying a nominal fee.

STEP7: The plans start from Rs 10 per day, and in this plan, 5 GB internet is available with 34 Mbps speed.

STEP8: You can use many payment options like net banking, wallet, credit card to buy the plan online.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 11:29 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 23, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Best Sellers