French firm develops curved camera sensors promising superior low-light image quality

Smartphone cameras have come a long way in 2018 and are now being used by the majority of the public for quick photo-snaps on the go due to their compactness and ease-of-use. However, they still lag behind DSLR cameras in some aspects and there is need for improvement. It seems the next step in that direction will be curved camera sensors. A French firm Curve-One has developed these new Fish-eye sensors, and is planning to soon bring them to the market.

As stated by the company, the new curved camera sensors have been under development for six years, and are based on no less than eight patented technologies. The company’s official statement regarding the new sensors doesn’t delve into much details about the working of the sensor but says that areas of application will include cameras, camera phones, autonomous cars, drones, military instruments and biomedical instruments

One particular advantage with curved camera sensors is that it is possible to correct aberrations in a much more efficient and easy way. Also, thanks to the curved sensor, wide-angle images turn out to be much sharper across the entire field of view. The same application will also result in even better low-light images than we currently see.

Curved sensors are being developed since some time with even Sony reportedly working on a similar concept since 2014. However, as Curve-One gets ready to commercialize these new sensors, it seems 2019 will finally be the year when we see even more advances in smartphone photography.