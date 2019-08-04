Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends

The International Friendship Day 2019 just went by, but it is Friendship Day in India today. This is because India considers the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day. We gave you options to wish friends today who are far away, and now we have gifting options for friends here.

Sony SRS-XB41 Bluetooth Speaker

This is one of the better Bluetooth speakers from Sony. The Japanese company has packed this with party features like RGB lights. It comes with the feature to pair with a bunch of other Sony SRS-XB31 speakers to create a full party feel. You can even tap the speaker to create beats with the music. It is priced at Rs 12,988 on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

If you want wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds are a perfect choice. The earbuds offer premium sound quality and are AKG tuned. The Galaxy Buds can offer music playback for 6 hours on a single charge, and 5 hours worth voice calls. The carrying and charging case offers 7 hours of extra juice. It also comes with wireless charging feature that lets you use PowerShare feature on the Galaxy S10 smartphones to wirelessly charge the case. It is priced at Rs 9,990 on Amazon India.

Fujifilm Instax mini 9

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 could be the best option for ideal moments which you would like to seize and take an instant printout of the image. The Instax Mini 9 comes in a wider range of colors. The highlights of the device are its selfie mirror, and a lens attachment for close-up shots. This could also be a good option for selfie lovers. The Instax mini 9 is available with a price label of Rs 4,195.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

One can also consider buying a Kindle Paperwhite if their better half is a bookworm. The device features a 6-inch display and 300ppi resolution. One can store several thousand books on the device too. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999.

Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch

If your better half is a fitness freak and loves to maintain his/her health quotient, a Fitbit Versa smartwatch could be a good option to gift. Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the best smartwatches that you can purchase at a wallet-friendly price. The watch is available in a wide array of colors and offers support for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, automatic sleep stages tracking, fitness coaching and others. It offers smart features like quick replies on Android and on-device music. It lasts up to four days on a single charge. The Versa comes with a starting price of Rs 14,479 in India.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

One can also consider buying Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. The hair dryer leverages a powerful digital motor, that reportedly helps control heat and maintain shine. It costs Rs 26,900 and is a decent lightweight dryer with less noise when compared to the other dryers available in the market.

Apple AirPods

Gifting Apple Airpods could be a good option as well as it offers high-quality AAC audio and hassle-free experience. The device can last for up to five hours. Using the Airpods, one can also trigger virtual assistant Siri for a little help with your listening activities and leverage touch-based gestures to control music playback. It costs Rs 12,900 in the country.

Apple iPad

Why not gift a tablet where you can sketch and jot down handwritten notes. The device sports a 9.7-inch Retina display and packs the A10 Fusion chip and advanced sensors, that will offer augmented reality experience, and an almost all-day battery life. The iPad is priced at Rs 28,000 for the 32GB and Wi-Fi model.