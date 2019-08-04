Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to wish your friends

It is August 4 today which means that it is the Friendship Day 2019 in India. It was in Paraguay in the year 1958 that this tradition started. But it is believed that Friendship day started back in 1919 in the US. This tradition holds that friends exchange gift and other items that celebrate the occasion. The General Assembly of the UN has remarked that July 30 be considered the International Friendship Day. But strictly speaking, there is no single day where all countries celebrate it. India, for instance, considers the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day.

Though today is an occasion about sending gifts to friends, some may be too far to send one. So there is a simple solution to show that you still love and value them. And that is by sending them some WhatsApp stickers that show that they are special. These are easy to do as long as these steps are followed.

Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers

To send stickers to friends on WhatsApp users have to tap the emoticon icon, followed by the sticker icon below. Now, next to the carousel with all the stickers users will have to tap the ‘+’ button. This will bring users to the All Stickers tab, where right at the bottom is a Get More Stickers option which needs to be selected. This will take users to the Play Store where more stickers are available.

Once in the Store, users can search for ‘WAStickerApps Friendship Day’ on Android and choose from the list of stickers that will turn up. As for iOS users, they can search using, ‘Friendship Day stickers for WhatsApp’. Be careful though, there are many of these which are just full of ads and are hardly worth downloading. Choose from among the options that are available and install it on your device. Once the installation is over launch the app, and check out all the different categories of stickers that it offers and choose which ones you want from them by tapping the ‘+’ sign next to them.

Users can now hop back on WhatsApp and check out all the new stickers that have been added to the app from the new ones that they have downloaded. These will all be available on the stickers carousel that can be accessed by tapping the emoticon icon, followed by the sticker icon below. That is all users will have to do to send stickers on WhatsApp to friends.