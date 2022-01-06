comscore From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here’s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022
From Gaganyaan to Venus, here are ISRO's space missions for the year 2022

The Indian space mission program will start in 2022 with the 'Gaganyaan' mission, and by the end of the year, the Indian space agency will also launch two unmanned missions.

Image: Pixabay

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman K Siwan has admitted that due to the impact of the corona pandemic, very little work was done in the institute in 2021 last year. He said that the effect of the lockdown imposed last year is still being seen as ISRO had to reduce the pace of all activities following the guidelines and rules of the government. Also Read - Starlink satellite broadband service faces challenge in India, Elon Musk led company questioned

Gaganyaan mission

The Indian space mission program will start in 2022 with the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission, and by the end of the year, the Indian space agency will also launch two unmanned missions. The Indian government has also said that, in the next few years, the Indian space agency will start a mission to build Venus mission, solar mission, and space station. Although there has been some delay in India’s space program due to the Covid epidemic, this year, India will carry out many more missions. Also Read - Today's Google doodle is all about India's 'satellite man': Here's all you need to know

Through the Gaganyaan mission, any person will be able to travel to the earth’s low orbit. More than 500 establishments are involved in this mission. Also Read - ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

ISRO-CNES joint mission

Work is underway on ISRO-CNES joint mission ‘Trishna.’ The country’s famous scientist Sivan wrote in his message on the website of ISRO, ‘I have directed to launch the first unmanned mission before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, i.e., August 15, 2022. All the teams related to this mission are trying their best to meet this deadline. I am sure that we will achieve this goal.”

Samudrayaan mission

Apart from the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO has also started exploring the sea, and in the next few years, India’s technology will be global in space and the sea. A manned submarine will be developed in it. The name of this project is ‘Samudrayaan.’ He further informed that the National Institute of Ocean Technology, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had earlier developed and tested a manned submarine system for a water depth rating of 500 meters.

2021 Missions

Only two successful PSLVE missions were conducted by ISRO last year. One of which was a dedicated mission by its commercial branch New Space India Limited (NSIL).

  Published Date: January 6, 2022 6:03 PM IST

