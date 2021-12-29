comscore CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out
  • Home
  • News
  • From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands dropping out of CES 2022
News

From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands dropping out of CES 2022

News

The US wireless carrier and conference sponsor T-Mobile has also declined to participate in the event physically. Amazon and AT&T also decided not to attend the show in person entirely.

CES 2022

Image: CES/Twitter

The world’s largest consumer electronics show (CES 2022) is going to be held from January 5 to 8. Unlike last year, the CES will be organized physically this time, and the tech giants are not eager to participate in the event due to the havoc of the Omicron variant. Also Read - CES 2022: Top 5 cool products to be unveiled at the event

Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest have declined to attend CES. Giving information separately, the three companies said that they would not send their teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to be held in Las Vegas next month. Additionally, Technology company Microsoft has also announced not to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show. The Omicron cases are rising, especially in the US. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella says that the company will be present virtually in the program. Also Read - Microsoft pulls out of in-person presence at CES 2022 amid Covid concerns

The US wireless carrier and conference sponsor T-Mobile has also declined to participate in the event physically. Amazon and AT&T also decided not to attend the show in person entirely. Also Read - CES 2022: Now Google, Intel, GM, Lenovo cancel plans amid rising Covid-19 cases

Several companies, including Qualcomm, Sony, and Alphabet, and self-driving vehicle unit Waymo, have said they plan to introduce new hardware or host meetings. General Motors said that Chief Executive Mary Barra is still set to introduce the US automaker’s electric Silverado pickup truck and personally discuss the company’s strategy at the January 5 conference.

CES is usually held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in the last week of February. But this time, the event will be organized in Las Vegas, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino as per sources. Apart from the vaccination certificate, the corona test has been made mandatory for those participating in this event.

The Korean company Samsung is one of the tech giants to participate in the CES 2022 event. The company’s new CEO Han Jong revealed that the company is ready to represent itself and describe’s its vision and direction for technological development in the upcoming event. Samsung will unveil its upcoming plan and technology at the CES.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 12:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022
News
Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022
CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Apps

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Ola Electric starts laying out Hyper charger network, plans to set up 4000 charging stations

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric starts laying out Hyper charger network, plans to set up 4000 charging stations

WhatsApp will soon let you search restaurants, grocery stores near you

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you search restaurants, grocery stores near you

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Ola Electric starts laying out Hyper charger network, plans to set up 4000 charging stations

WhatsApp will soon let you search restaurants, grocery stores near you

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out
CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

News

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans
Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

News

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap CES 2022 plans amid growing Covid-19 cases

News

Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap CES 2022 plans amid growing Covid-19 cases
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked online, likely to launch at CES 2022

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked online, likely to launch at CES 2022

हिंदी समाचार

O2Cure Plug & Play Air Purifier Review: यूज करने में आसान, जानें कितना है दमदार

Free Fire में फ्री Frozen Fox Loot Box पाने का एक शानदार मौका, यहां जानें टास्क और क्लेम प्रोसेस

Motorola Edge X30 भारत में जनवरी या फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Yamaha जल्द लॉन्च करेगी दो इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Telegram ने Android के लिए जारी किया Beta Version 8.4, इमोजी रिएक्शन समेत मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

News

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022
News
Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022
CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out
Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Apps

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022
Ola Electric starts laying out Hyper charger network, plans to set up 4000 charging stations

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric starts laying out Hyper charger network, plans to set up 4000 charging stations
WhatsApp will soon let you search restaurants, grocery stores near you

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you search restaurants, grocery stores near you

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers