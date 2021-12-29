CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

The world’s largest consumer electronics show (CES 2022) is going to be held from January 5 to 8. Unlike last year, the CES will be organized physically this time, and the tech giants are not eager to participate in the event due to the havoc of the Omicron variant. Also Read - CES 2022: Top 5 cool products to be unveiled at the event

Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest have declined to attend CES. Giving information separately, the three companies said that they would not send their teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to be held in Las Vegas next month. Additionally, Technology company Microsoft has also announced not to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show. The Omicron cases are rising, especially in the US. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella says that the company will be present virtually in the program. Also Read - Microsoft pulls out of in-person presence at CES 2022 amid Covid concerns

The US wireless carrier and conference sponsor T-Mobile has also declined to participate in the event physically. Amazon and AT&T also decided not to attend the show in person entirely. Also Read - CES 2022: Now Google, Intel, GM, Lenovo cancel plans amid rising Covid-19 cases

Several companies, including Qualcomm, Sony, and Alphabet, and self-driving vehicle unit Waymo, have said they plan to introduce new hardware or host meetings. General Motors said that Chief Executive Mary Barra is still set to introduce the US automaker’s electric Silverado pickup truck and personally discuss the company’s strategy at the January 5 conference.

CES is usually held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in the last week of February. But this time, the event will be organized in Las Vegas, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino as per sources. Apart from the vaccination certificate, the corona test has been made mandatory for those participating in this event.

The Korean company Samsung is one of the tech giants to participate in the CES 2022 event. The company’s new CEO Han Jong revealed that the company is ready to represent itself and describe’s its vision and direction for technological development in the upcoming event. Samsung will unveil its upcoming plan and technology at the CES.