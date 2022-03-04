Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022
Hero Electric has continued to retain the top position in the month of February. Ola Electric made an entrance in the top 5 list for the first time
Hero Electric was the top electric scooter brand in India
Also Read - Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000 by 2025: Report Also Read - Take a look at this electric car that has a drone hidden inside Also Read - Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Editor's Pick
Most Popular
Related Topics
Related Stories
हिंदी समाचार
Latest Videos
new arrivals in indiaMore New Mobiles