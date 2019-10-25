comscore A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
  • Home
  • News
  • From Realme, Samsung to Asus: A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
News

From Realme, Samsung to Asus: A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

Check out whether your smartphone brand will ship Android 10 update this year.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 4:43 PM IST
android-10-google-android-q

Google released Android 10, the latest version of its mobile operating system for Pixel phones, on September 3. Since its release, only a handful of smartphone makers have released Android 10 for their devices. Only companies like Essential, OnePlus, Nokia and Xiaomi have released Android 10 for their devices. Now, Google expects more manufacturers to jump onboard and offer the update. The search giant expects more companies to offer a stable build of Android 10 before the end of the year.

The big problem with Android is fragmentation and after all these years, Google still struggles with software updates. A large number of devices are still running older versions of Android. Android Pie, the previous release of Google’s mobile OS, is running only on 22.6 percent of active devices after 12 months. Google took the first major step to push the latest Android to more devices with launch of Oreo. It introduced Project Treble as a modular base separating Android and custom interfaces.

Android 9 Pie adoption increases to 22.6 percent after 12 months

Also Read

Android 9 Pie adoption increases to 22.6 percent after 12 months

In a new blog post, Google explains that adoption rate of Android has improved with Project Treble. “Many manufacturers such as ASUS, LG, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Transsion, and Vivo have committed to updating some of their devices to Android 10 by the end of the year,” the company explains. It also claims that the average time to upgrade between Oreo and Pie was cut down by three months. Google expects Android 10 upgrades to be even quicker.

Samsung to roll out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update before the end of 2019

Also Read

Samsung to roll out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update before the end of 2019

Google is not mentioning Huawei, which has begun testing Android 10 for its P30 Pro and Mate series of devices. The search giant also highlights that Samsung started roll out of open beta for Android 10 on October 12 compared to November 15 last year. With Project Mainline, Google aims to deliver security updates faster and effectively to Android users. Like previous years, Google is once again hoping to have more devices running the new version of Android. Only time will tell whether devices get the update.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 4:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
News
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

News

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Top Products

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report
Fortnite Installer on Android is now the Epic Games app

Gaming

Fortnite Installer on Android is now the Epic Games app
Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019

News

Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019
Diwali offer: Samsung Galaxy S10 series available with up to Rs 18,790 benefits

Deals

Diwali offer: Samsung Galaxy S10 series available with up to Rs 18,790 benefits

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Festive Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: Realme स्मार्टफोन 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदें

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
News
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report
TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

News

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges
OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

News

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season