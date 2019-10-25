A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

Google released Android 10, the latest version of its mobile operating system for Pixel phones, on September 3. Since its release, only a handful of smartphone makers have released Android 10 for their devices. Only companies like Essential, OnePlus, Nokia and Xiaomi have released Android 10 for their devices. Now, Google expects more manufacturers to jump onboard and offer the update. The search giant expects more companies to offer a stable build of Android 10 before the end of the year.

The big problem with Android is fragmentation and after all these years, Google still struggles with software updates. A large number of devices are still running older versions of Android. Android Pie, the previous release of Google’s mobile OS, is running only on 22.6 percent of active devices after 12 months. Google took the first major step to push the latest Android to more devices with launch of Oreo. It introduced Project Treble as a modular base separating Android and custom interfaces.

In a new blog post, Google explains that adoption rate of Android has improved with Project Treble. “Many manufacturers such as ASUS, LG, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Transsion, and Vivo have committed to updating some of their devices to Android 10 by the end of the year,” the company explains. It also claims that the average time to upgrade between Oreo and Pie was cut down by three months. Google expects Android 10 upgrades to be even quicker.

Google is not mentioning Huawei, which has begun testing Android 10 for its P30 Pro and Mate series of devices. The search giant also highlights that Samsung started roll out of open beta for Android 10 on October 12 compared to November 15 last year. With Project Mainline, Google aims to deliver security updates faster and effectively to Android users. Like previous years, Google is once again hoping to have more devices running the new version of Android. Only time will tell whether devices get the update.