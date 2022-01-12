From Samsung to Hyundai: Over 30 officials who attended CES 2022 test positive for COVID-19

As per the latest report coming from Reuters, more than 30 officials, from major South Korean smartphone manufacturers, who attended CES 2022 have been tested positive for COVID-19. CES was hosted on ground in Las Vegas last week, between January 5 and January 8. Also Read - COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

The report suggests that 20 officials from Samsung Electronics and six from SK Group have been tested positive for the virus. These companies declined to comment on the matter or provide any update on the same.

Samsung officials test positive for COVID-19

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo has reported that some Samsung officials who tested positive have been flown to Korea in two chartered flights on Tuesday (Seoul time). The remaining officials who are positive for the virus will be flown back on Wednesday.

These Samsung officials are being moved to quarantine facilities in South Korea. Most employees were asymptomatic or have light symptoms.

Samsung Electronics declined to confirm details of the COVID cases but said it “took a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of (CES) attendees” from vaccination to mask mandates, social distancing protocols, and more.

Hyundai officials test positive for COVID-19

As per the South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo, “multiple” Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis officials who attended CES have also been tested positive for COVID-19.

Hyundai Heavy Industries has revealed that six of its employees who attended CES have been tested positive in the United States. These employees were immediately quarantined, some have been released since then.

The Hyundai Motor Group didn’t reveal any specific details about the cases.

Commenting on the matter, Nevada state health authorities said, “Many new cases have had recent travel history, attended events, and have visited multiple locations where they could potentially have acquired their infection.” The authorities said, they “do not have evidence linking the recent surge in COVID-19 cases with CES.” The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES’ operator did not have any detail to share.