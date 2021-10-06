comscore Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features
Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera launched in the Indian market for a price of Rs 379,999 (body only), the new camera packs the 51.4-megapixel large-format sensor.

  October 6, 2021 4:39 PM IST
Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera India launch

Fujifilm, the Japanese tech company has launched ‘Fujifilm GFX 50S II’ its the latest addition to the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras in the Indian market for a price of Rs 379,999 (body only). Also Read - Fujifilm Instax Mini40 launched in India: A closer look of this instant camera in pictures

The new GFX50S II packs the 51.4-megapixel large-format sensor. The camera also comes in a compact form factor and weighs only 900 grams. The resulting image reproduces deep tonality and texture from shadows to highlights, and delivers image clarity with minimal noise even when taken in low light, the company claims. Also Read - Canon EOS R3 Pro high-end mirrorless camera announced, first camera to use 35mm sensor

In addition to the new GFX50S II mirrorless camera, the company also unveiled the price of the Fujinon GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens. Fujinon GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens is a compact as well as a lightweight large-format zoom lens. The GF35-70 mm weighs just 390g and has a filter thread size of 62mm. Also Read - Is the Canon M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade for your vlogging and photography needs?

“At Fujifilm, our mission is continued evolution and innovations in the field of imaging. With the entry of the globally launched GFX 50S II, we surely see the tilting curve in the world of photography to a sharper edge. The launch is a testament to our never-ending commitment of evolving ever-changing possibilities of innovation for the users in the world of photography,” Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada said in a statement.

To recall, Fujifilm launched GFX 100S and X-E4 mirrorless cameras in India in March this year. The Fujifilm GFX 100S and the FUJINON Lens GF80mmF1.7 R WR were introduced across the country at Rs 539,999 for the GFX100S Body and Rs 209,999 for the GF80mmF1.7. The GFX 100S is equipped with a large-format sensor about 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor. The camera uses a large 102-megapixel format sensor and unique colour reproduction technology to deliver superior image quality on a whole new level. It packs up to 6.0- stops of a five-axis image stabilization mechanism as well as an autofocus (AF) function with a high level of speed and accuracy.

Speaking of the launches, Fujifilm’s rival Canon just launched its bizarre dual fisheye lens for its EOS R mirrorless camera system. The lens comes for a price of $1,999 (roughly Rs 1,50,000) while the EOS R5 sells for $3,899 (roughly Rs 2,92,000).

(With IANS inputs)

  • Published Date: October 6, 2021 4:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2021 4:39 PM IST

