News

Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops throughout April

News

Apart from workshops, Fujifilm will also be conducting live interactions with experts, along with other tutorials.

  Published: April 8, 2020 6:28 PM IST
Fujifilm X-T200

As the entire world deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak, most people are now working from home. Establishing a line that parts work-time from leisure time is challenging but very necessary to avoid dullness and boredom. For those of you who, who take to photography as an escape from an otherwise dull life, Fujifilm India has free photography workshops. You can attend these from the comfort of your home. Irrespective of whether you’re a passionate enthusiast or a pro, the Fujifilm India workshops will let you explore your skills in photography. To make the most of this time, the company will conduct these workshops free throughout the month of April.

Fujifilm has come up with three formats for their online workshops. The first format is ‘Rendezvous’. This will comprise an Instagram live discussion on fujifilmxindia organized by one of India’s most celebrated Wedding and Commercial photographer Arjun Kartha along. He will be joined by guest photographers including Anushka Menon, Harsheen Jammu, and Shantanu Sheorey. The workshop will start at 6:00 PM. In the upcoming sessions of Rendezvous, there will be various workshops conducted by other guests photographers like Prashant Godbole, Peach Kamath, and Cinematographer Aditya Varma.

Watch: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

The second format will be called ‘Roobaru’. This will be a two-hour customer-centric initiative on the Fujifilm YouTube Channel by the brand’s regional team. It will focus on building connect and answering queries of users. It starts on April 8, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Following these workshops, there will be ‘X Tutorials Online’ that will provide enthusiasts and amateurs in-depth knowledge on how to make best use of their cameras. These upcoming workshops will be conducted on Fujifilm’s social media handles by various other experts.

“The need to remain in the confines of our homes amid COVID-19 lockdown is profound. Keeping this in mind, we at Fujifilm have introduced various online workshops to help our customers utilize their time and give our business a chance to forge an instant connection with them,” said Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India.

  Published Date: April 8, 2020 6:28 PM IST

