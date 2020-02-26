Fujifilm has launched Instax Mini 11 as its newest instax camera in India. The Instax Mini 11 brings Automatic Exposure and Selfie Mode function to capture moments instantly. Alongside the new instant camera, Fujifilm is also introducing two new mini-format instax films. Called Blue Marble and While Marble, these square-format instax films feature marble patterns on the frame. The Instax Mini 11 does not look different from its predecessor but it has seen some changes.

The Instax Mini 11 comes with a redesigned camera body for optimal portability and fresh look. It is also the first entry model to feature the “Automatic Exposure” function. With the feature, the camera automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed. The mode also optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the ambient light. Another feature being added to Instax Mini 11 is called Selfie Mode.

The Selfie Mode is being dubbed as ideal for selfies and close-ups and can be activated by simply pulling out the front end of the lens. After powering the camera on, pull the front end of the lens until you can see the marking that says “SELFIE ON”. There is also a selfie mirror and press the shutter button to click your selfie. “With the launch of Instax Mini 11, we aim to make life easier for photographers, more advanced and enjoyable,” said Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India. “We have designed our new Mini 11 with the latest feature of Automatic Exposure, which delivers premium quality instant photo prints.”

The Instax Mini 11 will be available in five pale tone colors including blush pink, sky blue, charcoal grey, ice white and lilac purple. It will be available for purchase from April 2020 in India. There is no word on its pricing just yet. The camera measures 107.6 x 121.2 × 67.3mm in dimensions. It weighs 293 grams without batteries, strap and the film. The package contains two AA-size alkaline batteries, a hand strap and shutter accessory set. With Instax Mini 11, Fujifilm is appealing to young users looking for chic design and instant memories.