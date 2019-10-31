Fujifilm has launched a hybrid instant smart camera in India, which is called Instax Mini LiPlay. The new camera boasts of features like LCD display screen, and wireless connectivity. Customers can purchase this camera for Rs 13,799 in India. It is currently available for Rs 11,499 via Amazon.in. The company is offering this product in Stone White, Elegant Black, and Blush Gold colors. The all-in-one Instax LiPlay is not just a camera, but also a printer.

There is also an LCD screen at the back of the camera, so that you can check photos and print them. It offers features like Sound Record that lets you record up to 10 seconds of audio. This can then be printed along with the photo in the form of a QR code. It supports a Direct Print function that allows you to print any image from your phone on an Instax mini film.

There is also a Remote Shooting function, which one will find in Liplay’s app. This feature will be helpful for capturing group photos. The hybrid instant smart camera also supports a credit-card-sized mini film, the company said. It comes with ten design frames, which one can select before or after taking a picture. FujiFilm says buttons and dials for basic operations are laid out for advanced operability.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With this new addition to the Instax range, Fujifilm will continue to enhance the world of the instant photo system for on-the-spot photo printing in India. The all-in-one Instax LiPlay has been designed keeping in mind the ever-changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement the needs of these young customers.”

Centhil Nathan, Senior Vice President – Photo Imaging, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. added, “Fujifilm has been a key player in the Indian market when it comes to innovation in prints and services. With the launch of Instax Mini LiPlay in India, we are confident about further strengthening our foothold in the instant camera market. The state-of-the-art camera comes packed with best-in-class features such as instant pictures, sound capture, fun filters and smartphone sync. Globally, the model has been well accepted, and we are optimistic to receive the same appreciation from the Indian market as well.”