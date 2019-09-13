comscore Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps
Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps: Price, Features

Fujifilm X-A7 is being launched as an update to X-A5 and it brings a new 24-megapixel sensor and improvements to 4K video recording.

Fujifilm X-A7 4K mirrorless camera

Fujifilm has announced the X-A7 as the successor to X-A5 that brings a new 24-megapixel sensor. In comparison to its predecessor, the new model offers 8.5 times more phase detection autofocus points. It includes 4K/30p video recording, which will be seen as a welcome addition. The X-A5 supported 4K video recording at 15 frames per second. While the sensor has been updated, the burst shooting remains limited to 6 frames per second.

Fujifilm X-A7: Price in India and Features

The X-A7 from Fujifilm also comes with a fully articulating, high-resolution 3.5-inch LCD touch display. On X-A7, the display becomes the primary mode of interacting with camera controls and it has only limited controls on the body. The camera is kitted with Fujinon XC 15-45mm f3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. When attached with the kit lens, the X-A7 weighs around 455 grams. Apart from the sensor, Fujifilm has also updated the autofocus, which is much better than one seen on X-A5.

There are also major changes to camera mode including an update to Fujifilm’s auto scene recognition mode called Bright Mode. It utilizes HDR and produces images which are brighter and more vivid in nature. In a released statement, Fujifilm notes that X-A7 has been engineered with industry-leading copper wiring to reduce digital noise.

“The X-A7 offers enhanced data readout speed which enables a smooth frame rate of 30fps when recording 4K video, minimizing the rolling shutter effect which typically occurs when recording fast -moving subjects or when panning the camera quickly,” the company said.

The new camera also supports Fujifilm Camera Remote, which is a free app available for smartphones and tablets. The camera itself has been designed by the company to enable reliable and stable connection in wireless communication. It also supports wired communication with smartphones and tablet devices. It is available in camel, dark silver, mint green and silver color. The camera will be available starting October 24, 2019 from $699.95 (around Rs 49,700) in the US and CAD $899 in Canada.

