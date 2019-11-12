comscore Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless camera launched in India; details
The Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless camera features a 24.24MP APS-C sensor to service both the amateur and semi-professional segments. It will be available with an XC 15-45mm lens kit in five color variants.

  Published: November 12, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday launched ‘X-A7‘ Mirrorless digital camera. This camera features a 24.24MP APS-C sensor to service both the amateur and semi-professional segments. The camera will be available with an XC 15-45mm lens kit for Rs 59,999 in five color variants. These variants include Silver, Camel, Dark Silver, Mint Green, and Navy Blue. The company is marketing the product as an ideal vlogging machine and companion camera. According to Fujifilm, X-A7 offers a broad range of features from casual snapshots of everyday scenes to full-fledged photographic creations.

The X-A7 includes features a 3.5-inch LCD monitor with a maximum luminous intensity of approx. 1,000 candelas. This guarantees intuitive operability on the rear panel regardless of the situation. Furthermore, this is the first X Series model that features a “vari-angle” monitor. This ensures that users can adjust the monitor at any angle. It can be used in conjunction with the Portrait Enhancer Mode for self-portraits of advanced quality. Talking about the images, the X-A7 also features famed Fujifilm “memory colors”. It also comes with support for up to ISO 51,200 to capture in challenging lighting situations.

It also comes with 8.5 times more phase-detection pixels across the entire sensor for improved autofocus performance. The company clarified that it is possible due to the copper wiring with the sensor. This will also result in reduced rolling shutter distortion. Moving to the video section, the Fujifilm X-A7 comes with the ability to record 4K video at 30fps with no crop. It can also record in FHD and HD resolution at 60fps. The company has also added a 3.5mm audio socket converter along with the camera. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.

Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India also issued a statement at the launch. Iwata added, “The latest model is a perfect companion for travel photographers as well as Vloggers to refine their photography experience and is yet another landmark product in Fujifilm’s mirrorless range.”

