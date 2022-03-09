Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Fujifilm, the Japanese imaging major has added a new mirr999orless camera- Fujifilm X-T30 II to its portfolio in India. The compact camera was launched in the global market last year. Also Read - Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best ideas for those who prefer more than just a smartphone camera

Fujifilm X-T30 II price in India, availability

Fujifilm X-T30 II price in India has been set at Rs 88,999 (body only). The camera has been launched in two body kit options with the 18-55mm body kit priced at Rs 1,24,999 while the 15-45mm body kit will be available at Rs 99,999. Prospective buyers can currently buy the X-T30 II body and the 18-55 Kit while the 15-45 Kit will go on sale from April.

Fujifilm X-T30 II specifications

The latest addition to the X series mirrorless digital camera features a compact body. Similar to the previous iteration it carries the same software that aims to yield an advanced level of AF speed, precision, and image quality. The camera has a high-res 1.62-million-dot LCD panel.

It sports a 26.1-megapixel “X-Trans CMOS 4” sensor and has a high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 4” that is said to enable fast and accurate AF similar to flagship model X-T4. The camera is claimed to be capable of shooting high-quality photographs and full-scale 4K video at 30fps.

“With the entry of the globally launched X-T30 II, we are aiming to revolutionise the world of photography and offer smart solutions capable of heavy-duty performance. The launch is a testament to our commitment to evolving with ever-changing possibilities of innovation in the world of photography,” Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India stated.

The mirrorless camera will be available in two colour options- Black, and Silver.