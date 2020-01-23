Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

Fujifilm has launched a new digital camera in its X-T mirrorless camera systems. The new XT-200 comes as the successor to entry-level Fujifilm X-T100 mirrorless camera. While the model number hints at an incremental update, the XT-200 has been re-thought from the ground up. The camera is redesigned and it is about 80 grams lighter than its predecessor. The Fujifilm XT-200 weighs around 370 grams for the body alone. The camera is being pitched as an upgrade for those who use smartphones as their primary camera.

Fujifilm XT-200 also comes with a brand new sensor. It is of the same resolution at 24.2-megapixels as the outgoing Fujifilm XT-100. However, the company has engineered the device differently and now offers phase-detection autofocus points on the sensor itself. This will allow for quicker autofocus than its predecessor. Fujifilm has also equipped the XT-200 with a processor that is three-and-a-half times quicker than the one on its predecessor. The new processor helps with burst shooting of up to eight frames per second (8fps) at full resolution.

Fujifilm XT-200 also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. Fujifilm has priced the XT-200 at £749 (around Rs 70,112) but it offers features found on more expensive mirrorless cameras. The new autofocus system is also capable of face detection, this should aid with capturing fast moving subjects. There is a 3.5-inch touchscreen on the back and is now bracket mounted. The screen can open through 180 degrees or can be rotated between 90 to 180 degrees.

The rotating or swiveling touchscreen display is a feature common among mirrorless cameras. It allows for capturing overhead or waist-level shots. You can also take portrait or landscape images depending on the scenario. Fujifilm has completely redesigned XT-200 and there is even a new electronic viewfinder. The mirrorless camera will be available in silver, dark silver and champagne color finishes. It will be kitted with 15-45mm f/2.5-5.6 lens. The camera will go on sale starting February 27, 2020.