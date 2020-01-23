comscore Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched with 4K video at 30fps: Price, Features and Availability
News

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched with 4K video at 30fps: Price, Features and Availability

News

Fujifilm XT-200 has been completely re-engineered with a new autofocus and electronic viewfinder. The camera also brings features usually found on more expensive models.

  • Updated: January 23, 2020 4:52 PM IST
Fujifilm X-T200

Fujifilm has launched a new digital camera in its X-T mirrorless camera systems. The new XT-200 comes as the successor to entry-level Fujifilm X-T100 mirrorless camera. While the model number hints at an incremental update, the XT-200 has been re-thought from the ground up. The camera is redesigned and it is about 80 grams lighter than its predecessor. The Fujifilm XT-200 weighs around 370 grams for the body alone. The camera is being pitched as an upgrade for those who use smartphones as their primary camera.

Related Stories


Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Check details

Fujifilm XT-200 also comes with a brand new sensor. It is of the same resolution at 24.2-megapixels as the outgoing Fujifilm XT-100. However, the company has engineered the device differently and now offers phase-detection autofocus points on the sensor itself. This will allow for quicker autofocus than its predecessor. Fujifilm has also equipped the XT-200 with a processor that is three-and-a-half times quicker than the one on its predecessor. The new processor helps with burst shooting of up to eight frames per second (8fps) at full resolution.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

Fujifilm XT-200 also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. Fujifilm has priced the XT-200 at £749 (around Rs 70,112) but it offers features found on more expensive mirrorless cameras. The new autofocus system is also capable of face detection, this should aid with capturing fast moving subjects. There is a 3.5-inch touchscreen on the back and is now bracket mounted. The screen can open through 180 degrees or can be rotated between 90 to 180 degrees.

Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India at Rs 575,995; specifications

Also Read

Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India at Rs 575,995; specifications

The rotating or swiveling touchscreen display is a feature common among mirrorless cameras. It allows for capturing overhead or waist-level shots. You can also take portrait or landscape images depending on the scenario. Fujifilm has completely redesigned XT-200 and there is even a new electronic viewfinder. The mirrorless camera will be available in silver, dark silver and champagne color finishes. It will be kitted with 15-45mm f/2.5-5.6 lens. The camera will go on sale starting February 27, 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 4:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 23, 2020 4:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

News

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

News

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

News

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

News

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features
Nikon D780 First Impressions

Review

Nikon D780 First Impressions
Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless camera launched in India; details

News

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless camera launched in India; details
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features
Sony A7R IV launched in India with a number of accessories

News

Sony A7R IV launched in India with a number of accessories

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi A3 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नए दाम, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: 40 हजार रुपये से कम में प्राइस, फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट

Realme smartwatch फिर ऑनलाइन की गई स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

News

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking
MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India
Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

News

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features
Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

News

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020