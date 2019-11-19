FutureBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 6,999

HiFuture, an audio device brand, has launched its first true wireless earbuds in India called the FutureBuds. HiFuture has its presence in 30+ countries across the world, and with FutureBuds wireless earbuds, the company has now forayed in India. Its audio products are marketed and distributed in India by Palace of Brands. The wireless FutureBuds will be available through Amazon India and Flipkart for Rs 6,999 introductory price.

As per the company, the FutureBuds true wireless earbuds are tuned by acclaimed sound engineers and beta tested by 1000 audiophiles across the world. These come with one year warranty and will be available in two colors – white and black.

“FutureBuds are enabled with touch controls so that you can, play, pause, skip tracks and even answer or reject calls, with one touch. You can simply control your music, calls and voice assistant through intuitive touchpad technology built into both earbuds,” noted HiFuture in a press statement on Tuesday.

The FutureBuds look very similar to Apple AirPods Pro. The company says that these are ultra-lightweight, comfortable (an ergonomic design with 3 sizes of included silicone ear-tips), and can offer sound with best imaginable acoustics with ultra bass. These pack the latest Bluetooth v5.0 technology for up to 10 meters of connectivity. Its battery is claimed to offer up to 6 hours music playback on a single charge with average total battery life with the case for 25 hours. The battery built in charging case packs 500mAh of battery.

It has built-in high definition 4 mics and DSP technology that ensures crystal clear telephonic conversation even in a crowded place with auto-activation of environmental noise cancellation (ENC), added company. Other features include auto-pairing, gesture recognition and Google Assistant/ Apple Siri support.