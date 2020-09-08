comscore Galanz home appliances coming to India soon via Flipkart | BGR India
Galanz washing machines, dishwashers, other appliances coming to India soon via Flipkart

Galanz will be launching its range of intelligent washing machines, dishwashers, OTGs, and microwaves in a phased manner on Flipkart.

  Published: September 8, 2020 1:41 PM IST
Galanz Flipkart

E-Commerce website Flipkart will soon be launching Galanz home appliances in India. A global manufacturer of intelligent, multifunctional home appliances, Galanz will bring to India solutions for household needs in partnership with Flipkart. The company will be launching its range of intelligent washing machines, dishwashers, OTGs, and microwaves in a phased manner on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme 6 and Reame 6i price cut by Rs 1,000: Check new price in India

Galanz Washing machines

Galanz’s washing machines are thoughtfully engineered for better performance and durability that come with a BLDC Motor for quality, stability, and high efficiency along with noise reduction and self-clean capabilities. Given that hygiene is a big need in the current scenario, the washing machines are equipped with Hygiene Plus with antibacterial and steam wash. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; Check details

The products claim a good wash and showcase premium aesthetics that shatter the status quo. It has bigger doors and a relatively big LED display with touch control making it easier to operate. Galanz offers multiple variants in fully automatic front load and top load washing machines. They give a 15 to 18 minutes quick wash and come with various control systems for anti-foaming, over-heating, and overflowing. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Check details

Dishwashers

Galanz will be also be launching its dishwashers with an intensive, rapid wash program. It offers salient features such as electronic control with a big LED display with intensive, eco, light, quick, pre-rinse, and delayed start abilities. Galanz dishwashers will emphasize on aesthetics and will come with noise reduction.

In other news, Realme has reduced the prices of Realme 6 and the Realme 6i in India by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart. Except for the base variant of Realme 6i, other variants and all Realme 6 models will now retail for Rs 1,000 less. To note, the Realme 6 comes in four configurations and the Realme 6i comes in two configurations.

Coming to the new price, the Realme 6i 6GB RAM variant will now retail for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 14,999. For the Realme 6, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will now cost you Rs 13,999, instead of its earlier price tag of Rs 14,999. Similarly, you’ll be able to buy the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 15,999. The last two models with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM model will retail for Rs 16,999.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2020 1:41 PM IST

Best Sellers