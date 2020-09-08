Galanz home appliances coming to India soon via Flipkart

E-Commerce website Flipkart will soon be launching Galanz home appliances in India. A global manufacturer of intelligent, multifunctional home appliances, Galanz will bring to India solutions for household needs in partnership with Flipkart. The company will be launching its range of intelligent washing machines, dishwashers, OTGs, and microwaves in a phased manner on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme 6 and Reame 6i price cut by Rs 1,000: Check new price in India

Galanz Washing machines

Galanz's washing machines are thoughtfully engineered for better performance and durability that come with a BLDC Motor for quality, stability, and high efficiency along with noise reduction and self-clean capabilities. Given that hygiene is a big need in the current scenario, the washing machines are equipped with Hygiene Plus with antibacterial and steam wash.

The products claim a good wash and showcase premium aesthetics that shatter the status quo. It has bigger doors and a relatively big LED display with touch control making it easier to operate. Galanz offers multiple variants in fully automatic front load and top load washing machines. They give a 15 to 18 minutes quick wash and come with various control systems for anti-foaming, over-heating, and overflowing.

Dishwashers

Galanz will be also be launching its dishwashers with an intensive, rapid wash program. It offers salient features such as electronic control with a big LED display with intensive, eco, light, quick, pre-rinse, and delayed start abilities. Galanz dishwashers will emphasize on aesthetics and will come with noise reduction.

