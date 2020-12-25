comscore Samsung Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G | BGR India
Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G: Is it the new Samsung Exynos 9611?

Samsung could be relying on the Snapdragon 720G chip for the Galaxy A72 4G variant, suggest benchmarks. The phone could launch in India in January 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Representative Image

As the sun sets in 2020, smartphone brands are getting ready to churn out new generations of their popular models. Samsung, among the many, is working on its Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones, as deciphered from the leaks on the web. Previously, the Galaxy A52 5G surfaced running on the Snapdragon 750G chipset while the 4G variant is expected to run on the Snapdragon 720G chip. Now, it’s elder sibling, i.e. the Galaxy A72 4G has surfaced too, revealing the chipset information. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to feature 28-hour battery life, IPX7 rating: Report

In a recent GeekBench listing spotted by Gizmochina, the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G has been spotted flexing the Snapdragon 720G chipset. This test mule also came with 8GB RAM onboard and was running the Android 11 OS. No other details are listed but it gives us a crucial bit of information about these upcoming A series smartphones — Samsung has taken consumer feedback seriously and switched to Qualcomm power for its 2021 Galaxy A52 and A72 devices. Also Read - Samsung QLED 8K TV range gets discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

Galaxy A72 expected specifications

If the Geekbench listing is true, there could be no major change for the A72 compared to the last year’s model. The Galaxy A71 launched earlier in 2020 with the Snapdragon 730 chip while the A72 is speculated to get the Snapdragon 720G chipset. On paper, the gains with the Snapdragon 720G are minor and Samsung could double down on the presence of the NavIC support with the 720G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to come with S Pen support, confirms FCC listing

samsung

Source: OnLeaks

It seems like the Snapdragon 720G could be the default chip choice for Samsung for most of its phones in the sub-Rs 30,000 category. The Exynos 9611 on the previous models was notorious for slowing down and unable to keep up with the Qualcomm chips in terms of performance. Samsung already switched to Qualcomm power for the Galaxy M51 this year and it got positive reviews. Hence, the Snapdragon 720G chip seems to be the chip that could power most 4G A and M series phones this year.

This 4G variant is expected to come to India at the same prices as the original launch price of the Galaxy A71 in 2020, i.e. close to Rs 30,000. At this price, we wonder how Samsung would justify the Galaxy A72 as a decent package, given that other phones around the Rs 30,000-mark come with 5G-enabled chips offering more performance. The OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 Pro are recent examples.

Hence, it remains to be seen what Samsung does with the rest of the package. Samsung could retain the same design and display as the A71. Leaks suggested that the Galaxy A52 will retain the same design and display as the A51 to keep the costs under check. Hence, you could expect a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display and the same old boxy design theme, complete with a rectangular camera hump. At most, Samsung could use the same 120Hz display as the Galaxy S20 FE to justify the higher cost.

The cameras themselves are expected to retain the same configuration as the Galaxy A71, i.e. a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a depth camera. Samsung could utilize a new camera sensor or improve the post-processing algorithms to improve camera performance.

  • Published Date: December 25, 2020 9:52 AM IST

Best Sellers