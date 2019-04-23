Galaxy Fold indefinitely delayed as Samsung 'will take measures to strengthen the display protection'

Samsung has officially confirmed reports of ‘Galaxy Fold‘ release delay for the United States. The foldable smartphone was scheduled to go on sale in the US starting April 26, but unfortunately for the company, the review units met with some real world problems. The initial feedback from reviewers seems to have made Samsung delay the Galaxy Fold. The South Korean company will now “announce the [new] release date in the coming weeks.”

In an official blog post, Samsung confirmed it has decided to delay the release of Galaxy Fold based on initial feedback. The company noted, “We want our customers to have the best experience possible which is why, after initial feedback, we have decided to delay the release of the category-changing Galaxy Fold to make sure it measures up to the high standards we know you expect from us.”

Samsung has been informed that the Galaxy Fold “needs further improvements” and hence the company will now take time to evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests. So far, initial findings from the inspection of foldable display on Samsung Galaxy Fold suggests that the issue could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. Also, as reported by The Verge, there was an instance where substances found inside the device affected Galaxy Fold display performance.

Samsung Newsroom post notes that it “will take measures to strengthen the display protection”, and will also educate users on care and use of the display including the protective layer. As reported widely, the Samsung Galaxy Fold screen breaking problem lies with the inner display when the “polymer layer” for the display that resembles a screen protector is been peeled off. It seems that the polymer layer is a crucial part of the screen and not just a screen protector. Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t provide any clarity surrounding the screen protector initially.

Samsung has already cancelled its Galaxy Fold launch event in China citing a last minute issue with the venue. Even the planned events in Hong Kong and Shanghai have been postponed too. These were originally scheduled for Tuesday (April 23), and Wednesday (April 24) respectively.

We reported that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold in India next month in second half of May, but there is no official launch date as yet. There is no word on whether Samsung is also looking to delay the launch in India or not. For the US, Samsung will announce the release date in the coming weeks.