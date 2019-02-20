comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?
News

Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?

News

The company is also expected to unveil a 5G-compatible device today at the grand Galaxy event.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 10:54 AM IST
samsung-foldable-display

Samsung will finally launch its Galaxy S10 Series at its Unpacked Galaxy event in San Francisco today. The launch event will kick-start in India on February 21 at 12.30 AM IST (because of the time difference). The company is also expected to show off its foldable smartphone. While the specifications of the Galaxy S10 line-up is already out, the information related to the Samsung foldable handset is still under wraps. There has been a lot of rumors regarding what could be the name of it.

Previous reports claimed that it could be called as either Samsung Galaxy X or Samsung Galaxy F. Later, several reports noted the foldable device would be labeled as Samsung Galaxy Flex. Now, popular tipster Evan Blass has also leaked the name of Samsung’s first foldable phone, claiming it will actually be called Samsung Galaxy Fold. Additionally, the official teaser video of the company is touting the device as “The Future Unfolds.” This suggests that Galaxy Fold would unfold the two displays hidden inside as it is said to open like a book.

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Samsung might include one screen on the outer side, so the handset could be used as a smartphone as well when it is closed. It is expected to run on the latest Samsung’s One UI interface. Reports claim that the outer panel of the foldable device will feature a 4.59-inch display and the inner foldable panel could sport a 7.3-inch screen. The handset is also said to feature three cameras on the rear side. The South Korean giant might stuff in two batteries under the hood with a total of 4,380mAh battery.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Interestingly, the company also offer a Multi-Active Window mode, which will help run three apps simultaneously. Besides, Samsung has already given a demo of its upcoming foldable phone at its developer conference in the year 2018. At the conference, the company revealed that the foldable form factor is based on an ‘Infinity Flex Display’ panel. Separately, the device is speculated to be priced at around GBP 2,000 (approximately Rs 1,82,000). The company is also expected to unveil a 5G-compatible device today at the grand Galaxy event.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 10:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
thumb-img
News
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
thumb-img
News
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch
thumb-img
News
Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?

News

Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की लेटेस्ट स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर वॉच मैजिक बिक्री के लिए तैयार, अमेजन पर कल से शुरू होगी सेल

Mobile Bonanza Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट में मोटोरोला के इस फोन पर मिल रहा 12,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

आज देर रात लॉन्च के लिए तैयार है Samsung Galaxy S10, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया 298 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, जानें प्लान में शामिल सभी बेनिफिट्स

News

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch