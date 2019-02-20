Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?

Samsung will finally launch its Galaxy S10 Series at its Unpacked Galaxy event in San Francisco today. The launch event will kick-start in India on February 21 at 12.30 AM IST (because of the time difference). The company is also expected to show off its foldable smartphone. While the specifications of the Galaxy S10 line-up is already out, the information related to the Samsung foldable handset is still under wraps. There has been a lot of rumors regarding what could be the name of it.

Previous reports claimed that it could be called as either Samsung Galaxy X or Samsung Galaxy F. Later, several reports noted the foldable device would be labeled as Samsung Galaxy Flex. Now, popular tipster Evan Blass has also leaked the name of Samsung’s first foldable phone, claiming it will actually be called Samsung Galaxy Fold. Additionally, the official teaser video of the company is touting the device as “The Future Unfolds.” This suggests that Galaxy Fold would unfold the two displays hidden inside as it is said to open like a book.

Samsung might include one screen on the outer side, so the handset could be used as a smartphone as well when it is closed. It is expected to run on the latest Samsung’s One UI interface. Reports claim that the outer panel of the foldable device will feature a 4.59-inch display and the inner foldable panel could sport a 7.3-inch screen. The handset is also said to feature three cameras on the rear side. The South Korean giant might stuff in two batteries under the hood with a total of 4,380mAh battery.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Interestingly, the company also offer a Multi-Active Window mode, which will help run three apps simultaneously. Besides, Samsung has already given a demo of its upcoming foldable phone at its developer conference in the year 2018. At the conference, the company revealed that the foldable form factor is based on an ‘Infinity Flex Display’ panel. Separately, the device is speculated to be priced at around GBP 2,000 (approximately Rs 1,82,000). The company is also expected to unveil a 5G-compatible device today at the grand Galaxy event.