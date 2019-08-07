Samsung is rolling out the latest August 2019 Android security patch. But the smartphone in question is not a premium flagship, and instead belongs to the entry-level segment. It is the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core. Read on to find out everything about this new Galaxy J4 Core update.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core update details

Samsung is currently rolling out a software update to the Galaxy J4 Core with model number SM-J410G. While the changelog is currently missing, SamMobile claims that this update introduces the latest Android security patch to the smartphone. Not much else is known about the device, except that it is rolling out in phases.

The August 2019 security patch fixes seven critical vulnerabilities, two moderate-risk vulnerabilities, and numerous high-risk vulnerabilities found within Android operating system. As per the report, the patch also fixes 17 vulnerabilities in Samsung’s own UI.

OnePlus was among the first companies to roll out the latest security patch for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. In fact, it beat the likes of the Google Pixels and Essential Phones to roll out the update. Other companies to have rolled out the update include Xiaomi and Nokia.

Features, specifications

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy J4 Core back in November last year. The Android Go smartphone, as the name suggests, is the successor to the Galaxy J2 Core. Unlike its predecessor though, the Galaxy J4 Core has yet to launch in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Price – 4994 Chipset Exynos 7570 quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC OS Android Oreo Go Android One (Oreo) Display 6-inch HD+ TFT-5-inch -540×960 pixels Internal Memory 1GB RAM with 16GB storage 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage Rear Camera 8MP 8MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,300mAh 2,600mAh