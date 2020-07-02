comscore Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website | BGR India
  • Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website: Here is what it looks like
Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website: Here is what it looks like

The accidental leak showcases what appears to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra in its full glory. Here is how the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra looks like as per the latest leak.

  • Published: July 2, 2020 11:40 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked render

Samsung is currently working on its next flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy Note20 lineup. The company is expected to share the official details around the device in the coming months, if not weeks. However, in the meantime, it looks like the company has accidentally leaked the devices on its own website. The accidental leak showcases what appears to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra in its full glory. This includes the new Copper color, the rear camera setup, and some elements regarding the design. Samsung has already taken down the page but it is too late for the action. Here is how the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra looks like as per the latest leak. Also Read - Samsung The Serif lifestyle TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India; check details

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked; details

As per the reports, the company has not confirmed that this is the upcoming Note20 Ultra. However, it is evident that it is not close to any of the devices already available in the market. Taking a look at the design, we can actually see what appears to be a folded zoom lens design. We have already seen this design on the Galaxy S20 Ultra that launched earlier this year. The interesting part here is that these images appeared on the Galaxy Note 8 page on the Samsung Ukraine website. Inspecting the reports, the image appeared as the background of the section “Discover the next generation Note”. This provides some legitimacy to the claims of the render showcasing Galaxy Note20 Ultra design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India; check details

We have already seen indications of a similar rectangular camera setup on the top left corner in past leaks. Inspecting the design we can see a triple camera setup along with a dual-LED flash unit and another sensor. The renders also showcased the S PEN with the usual nib, button, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra render also showcased the power button and the volume rocker on the right side of the device. In addition, we can also spot what appear to be tiny antenna bands on the side of the device. This likely hints at a metal frame on the side along with a soft-metal or glass texture on the back.

  Published Date: July 2, 2020 11:40 AM IST

