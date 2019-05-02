comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Galaxy S10 5G reportedly explodes; Samsung says it was due to 'External impact'
News

Galaxy S10 5G reportedly explodes; Samsung says it was due to 'External impact'

News

A Galaxy S10 5G device owner claimed that his phone exploded in South Korea for no reason. After closely examining the issue, Samsung has explained why the company refused to reimburse.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 3:32 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review back

Last month, Samsung released its latest 5G-compatible Galaxy S10 5G smartphone in the South Korean market. Now, a Galaxy S10 5G customer has claimed that his phone exploded for no reason. Furthermore, Samsung also refused to reimburse the amount, as per the phone owner.

After having closely examined the issue, Samsung has explained why it refused to reimburse the customer. As per a report by CNET, the South Korean giant said the explosion was caused due to an “external impact” rather than an internal malfunction. A company’s spokesperson said, “After retrieving the device from the customer, Samsung has closely inspected the device and concluded that the damage was caused by external impact.”

Samsung will discontinue AI-powered shopping platform Samsung Mall after June 30

Also Read

Samsung will discontinue AI-powered shopping platform Samsung Mall after June 30

AFP reported that the user of the Galaxy S10 5G handset who is identified only by his surname, Lee, claimed his phone blew up “without reasons”. “My phone was on the table when it started smelling burnt and smoke soon engulfed the phone,” Lee told the outlet, going on add that he “had to drop it to the ground when I touched it because it was so hot.”

Images of the aftermath that were shared with the news outlet show a burned-out smartphone with the front and rear glass fully shattered. The device was launched in the country for around $1,200, as per a few reports. Samsung was reportedly touting its latest Galaxy smartphones as the world’s first available devices with 5G compatibility.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

The Galaxy S10 5G was rolled out on April 5 in South Korea with an aim to take the lead in using the latest and fastest 5G and its benefits. Separately, Samsung recently delayed the rollout of its foldable Galaxy Fold phone over a few screen issues. The company reportedly clarified that the device “needs further improvements”. Samsung’s Newsroom post noted that it “will take measures to strengthen the display protection”. The foldable smartphone is priced at $2,000.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 3:32 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Airtel India bundles Amazon Prime with prepaid plan
News
Airtel India bundles Amazon Prime with prepaid plan
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019

News

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly exploded in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly exploded in South Korea

Amazon Summer Sale: Deals on Huawei smartphones

Deals

Amazon Summer Sale: Deals on Huawei smartphones

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

News

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Airtel India bundles Amazon Prime with prepaid plan

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly exploded in South Korea

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly exploded in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly exploded in South Korea
Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

News

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019
OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing

News

OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing
Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued

News

Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued

हिंदी समाचार

अब Airtel के प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को भी मिलेगी फ्री Amazon Prime मेंबरशिप, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Huawei Overtakes Apple : स्मार्टफोन बिक्री के मामले में Huawei ने Apple को पीछे छोड़ा, दूसरे स्थान पर किया कब्जा

WhatsApp Beta ऐप से हटाया गया डार्क मोड, जाने क्यों?

CBSE Declared 12th Results : CBSE ने घोषित किए 12th के रिजल्ट, @cbseresults.nic.in पर ऐसे करें चेक

जियो जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Super App, एक जगह मिलेंगी 100 से ज्यादा सर्विसेज

News

Airtel India bundles Amazon Prime with prepaid plan
News
Airtel India bundles Amazon Prime with prepaid plan
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019

News

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly exploded in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G reportedly exploded in South Korea
Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data

News

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report

News

Huawei plans to launch world's first 5G TV with 8K resolution this year: Report