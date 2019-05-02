Galaxy S10 5G reportedly explodes; Samsung says it was due to 'External impact'

Last month, Samsung released its latest 5G-compatible Galaxy S10 5G smartphone in the South Korean market. Now, a Galaxy S10 5G customer has claimed that his phone exploded for no reason. Furthermore, Samsung also refused to reimburse the amount, as per the phone owner.

After having closely examined the issue, Samsung has explained why it refused to reimburse the customer. As per a report by CNET, the South Korean giant said the explosion was caused due to an “external impact” rather than an internal malfunction. A company’s spokesperson said, “After retrieving the device from the customer, Samsung has closely inspected the device and concluded that the damage was caused by external impact.”

AFP reported that the user of the Galaxy S10 5G handset who is identified only by his surname, Lee, claimed his phone blew up “without reasons”. “My phone was on the table when it started smelling burnt and smoke soon engulfed the phone,” Lee told the outlet, going on add that he “had to drop it to the ground when I touched it because it was so hot.”

Images of the aftermath that were shared with the news outlet show a burned-out smartphone with the front and rear glass fully shattered. The device was launched in the country for around $1,200, as per a few reports. Samsung was reportedly touting its latest Galaxy smartphones as the world’s first available devices with 5G compatibility.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

The Galaxy S10 5G was rolled out on April 5 in South Korea with an aim to take the lead in using the latest and fastest 5G and its benefits. Separately, Samsung recently delayed the rollout of its foldable Galaxy Fold phone over a few screen issues. The company reportedly clarified that the device “needs further improvements”. Samsung’s Newsroom post noted that it “will take measures to strengthen the display protection”. The foldable smartphone is priced at $2,000.