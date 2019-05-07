comscore
Galaxy S10 made us premium segment leader: Samsung India

Samsung India saw a massive jump in the premium smartphone segment in the first quarter of 2019 -- clocking 68.9 per cent market share (by volume) and 65.9 per cent (by value), a top company executive said on Monday.

  Published: May 7, 2019 5:25 PM IST
Credit - Rehan Hooda

Riding on the success of its newly-launched Galaxy S10 series, Samsung India saw a massive jump in the premium smartphone segment in the first quarter of 2019 — clocking 68.9 per cent market share (by volume) and 65.9 per cent (by value), a top company executive said on Monday.

According to Samsung India Director (Mobile Business) Aditya Babbar, in the month of March alone, the company clocked 76.5 per cent market share (by volume) and 77 per cent (by value) in the over-Rs 30,000 price segment in the country. “As you are aware that we always share actual sales numbers, not just shipments, from German market research firm Gfk. The Galaxy S10 series with industry-first features has recieved a tremendous response in India and the numbers prove that,” Babbar told IANS.

The South Korean giant, in March, launched its 10th anniversary Galaxy S series — the Galaxy S10+, S10 and S10e — in the country. The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ feature the world’s first “Dynamic AMOLED” display. These smartphones bring the company’s new “Infinity-O” screen, which is a tiny cut-out for the camera hole on top of the display. This means users don’t have any sort of “notch” as seen on iPhones.

“Pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10 were twice as much as for S9. The Indian users have simply loved the device,” Babbar noted. The Galaxy S10 line now starts at Rs 46,900, thanks to cashbacks of up to Rs 11,000. The three flagship smartphones are being manufactured in India.

