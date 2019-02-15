comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

This Geekbench listing all but confirms that Samsung will be releasing a 12GB version of the Galaxy S10+.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 9:23 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 e s10 s10 plus main

Last month, Samsung announced that it had started mass producing the world’s first 1TB Universal Flash Storage 2.1 (eUFS) for inclusion in future smartphones. The official news coincided with reports that Samsung would be going all out to announce a 12GB Galaxy S10+ model with the first ever 1TB storage on any smartphone. Fast forward to today, and the Geekbench listing of the same model has surfaced online.

A previous report hinted that the 1TB model comes with model number SM-G975C, and the same variant has been spotted on Geekbench. As is quite obvious, the model has 12GB of RAM, and is powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC. On the software front, it runs Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s latest One UI. Since Geekbench doesn’t measure storage, there is no mention of the 1TB storage in the listing.

The listing has been spotted just a day after alleged renders of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic version surfaced online. The renders hinted that the new model will come with a more exquisite-looking back than other glass-back models. Another leaked video showed the complete design, as well as different color options. All three Galaxy S10 models will come in Prism White, Prism Green, and Prism Black color options. Now, the high-end model is also expected to get a Ceramic White version as well.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Other key features of Samsung’s upcoming flagship device include an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, reverse wireless charging at 9W, OIS-enabled selfie cameras, and a curved AMOLED display with the punch-hole design. The Flipkart landing page for the Indian debut has already gone live, and it is expected that the top-end model could go up as high as around Rs 100,000 while the base model could start at around Rs 50,000.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 9:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Editor's Pick

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device
Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

News

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Galaxy Tab Active 2 रगेड टैबलेट

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर डिस्काउंट और डील्स पाने का आज आखिरी दिन

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, कीमत और फीचर्स हुए लीक

19 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20

अमेजन में शुरू हुई Honor Days सेल, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more

News

Oppo F11 Pro official video teaser reveals full design, pop-up selfie camera and more
Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report

News

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 8 to be sold only with Qualcomm chipset in Germany: Report
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device