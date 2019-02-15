Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Last month, Samsung announced that it had started mass producing the world’s first 1TB Universal Flash Storage 2.1 (eUFS) for inclusion in future smartphones. The official news coincided with reports that Samsung would be going all out to announce a 12GB Galaxy S10+ model with the first ever 1TB storage on any smartphone. Fast forward to today, and the Geekbench listing of the same model has surfaced online.

A previous report hinted that the 1TB model comes with model number SM-G975C, and the same variant has been spotted on Geekbench. As is quite obvious, the model has 12GB of RAM, and is powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC. On the software front, it runs Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s latest One UI. Since Geekbench doesn’t measure storage, there is no mention of the 1TB storage in the listing.

The listing has been spotted just a day after alleged renders of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic version surfaced online. The renders hinted that the new model will come with a more exquisite-looking back than other glass-back models. Another leaked video showed the complete design, as well as different color options. All three Galaxy S10 models will come in Prism White, Prism Green, and Prism Black color options. Now, the high-end model is also expected to get a Ceramic White version as well.

Other key features of Samsung’s upcoming flagship device include an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, reverse wireless charging at 9W, OIS-enabled selfie cameras, and a curved AMOLED display with the punch-hole design. The Flipkart landing page for the Indian debut has already gone live, and it is expected that the top-end model could go up as high as around Rs 100,000 while the base model could start at around Rs 50,000.