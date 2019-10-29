comscore Galaxy S10 update rolling out with slow-motion video feature
Galaxy S10 update brings Apple iPhone 11-like slow-motion selfie videos

South Korean tech giant Samsung is pushing out a new software update to its Galaxy S10 series. This new Galaxy S10 update brings in new features such as the October security patch, slow-motion selfie

  Published: October 29, 2019 4:31 PM IST
South Korean tech giant Samsung is pushing out a new software update to its Galaxy S10 series. This new Galaxy S10 update brings in new features such as the October security patch, slow-motion selfie videos and more. Read on to find out everything on the latest Galaxy S10 update.

Samsung Galaxy S10 update details

Among the talking points of the latest update is the a feature – ‘slow-motion selfie videos’. It is similar to the ‘slowfies’ feature Apple introduced with its iPhone 11 series. As the name suggests, this feature lets you use the front cameras to record slow motion videos.

Apart from this, the OTA update adds other features like Auto Hotspot. This is essentially a quick way to share mobile connection with nearby devices. The only condition is that these devices need to be logged into the same Samsung account, SamMobile reports.

The update changelog further mentions additions of new Media and Device buttons to the notification shade. These buttons essentially allow users to control devices connected to TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more. The onboard fingerprint recognition too sees an improvement post the update.

As per the report, this OTA update is rolling out in countries like Germany and Switzerland. While there is no official word yet, it should soon roll out in other regions as well. Users will receive a notification when the OTA update for their devices is ready. Alternatively, users can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings -> Software -> Check for updates. If the update shows up, click on download and install.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10+
Price 66900 73900
Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820
OS Android Pie with One UI Android Pie
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP + 8MP
Battery 3,400mAh 4,100mAh

