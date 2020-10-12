comscore Samsung Galaxy S20+ to cost Rs 49,999 during Flipkart sale | BGR India
  Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999: Why should you even wait for the Galaxy S20 FE now?
Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999: Why should you even wait for the Galaxy S20 FE now?

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999, making it a better deal than the newly launched Galaxy S20 FE at the same price.

  Published: October 12, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The world may be battling a pandemic and an economic depression but nothing stops smartphone manufacturers from launching premium phones. Samsung recently launched its Galaxy S20 FE in India at a price of Rs 49,999, aiming to take a dig at the upcoming OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10T. While the phone offers decent value for its price, its arrival may have been rendered pointless with Flipkart’s offer on the Galaxy S20+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE कल से कर सकेंगे प्री-बुक, मिल रहा है 8000 रुपये तक का बेनिफिट

Flipkart will begin its Big Billion Days sale from October 16 and it has revealed a few blockbuster deals during the sale. The biggest offers come from Samsung’s stable and the most prominent one is the Galaxy S20+ offer. The S20+ is getting a massive price cut during the sale and is retailing for Rs 49,999. If you opt for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade offer, you can get it at an even low price of Rs 35,198. Also Read - Samsung galaxy S20 FE vs Realme X50 Pro: परफॉर्मेंस और कैमरे के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट?

If you were getting a Samsung flagship phone during the festive season, this becomes a dilemma. Should you opt for the S20+ deal on Flipkart or wait for the Galaxy S20 FE at Rs 49,999? We believe you should go to the former and here are the reasons behind it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features

Galaxy S20+ is a better Samsung deal during Flipkart sale

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is presented as a watered-down version of the mainline S20 series. While this is interesting for those on a budget, the Galaxy S20+ at the same price simply makes the S20 FE pointless. Even though it is a limited period deal, the S20+ is the best Samsung phone you can buy at Rs 50,000 in the next few days.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Both the S20 FE and S20+ use the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset that compares with the Snapdragon 865 chip. Hence, performance is not an issue with both the phones. However, it is the other areas where the S20+ starts outsmarting the S20 FE without stressing.

The S20+ gets a Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. You will notice slimmer bezels and slight curves towards the edges. It also gets a more premium glass-metal construction instead of the plastic rear of the S20 FE. The telephoto camera on the S20+ uses a high-resolution 64-megapixel sensor that delivers more clarity.

Hence, the Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart is a better deal than the Galaxy S20 FE at Rs 49,999 on Amazon, at least on paper. For the full review of the Galaxy S20 FE, keep a tab on BGR.in.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2020 11:53 AM IST

