Samsung Galaxy S20 FE name, design accidentally leaked

It’s no more a surprise that Samsung is working on an affordable S20 variant. Expected to be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, leaks suggest it will succeed the Galaxy S10 Lite from early 2020. While we only had speculations to play with, Samsung comes along and spills the mystery on its own. The company has accidentally listed names of the Galaxy S20 FE on its website. Moreover, a poster has leaked too, showing the S20 FE in all its glory. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals two cooling systems

The company had accidentally listed the Galaxy S20 FE models on its Bulgarian website. We say two models because Samsung is bringing two variants of the S20 FE. There will be a standard LTE variant whereas a slightly premium 5G variant, called the S20 FE 5G is also coming. The devices are eligible for four months of free YouTube Premium trial. Also Read - Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022, Snapdragon will continue to reign

Since the names are listed, Samsung could launch these phones sooner than expected. The Galaxy S20 FE will succeed the Galaxy S10 Lite from early 2020. While the S10 Lite brought a Qualcomm chipset to Exynos markets, the S20 FE is also expected to do the same. However, there’s a 5G variant this time and Samsung could simply use the standard Snapdragon 865 in that phone. This leaves the Galaxy S20 FE LTE variant with possibly the same Exynos 990 chip from the regular S20. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon: Check expected specifications

Surprisingly, there’s no mention of a Galaxy Note 20 Lite or Fan Edition variant. Samsung might delay the Note version to early 2021 or skip it entirely for the S20 FE series. Rumours suggest the Galaxy S20 FE may have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will still have a punch-hole cutout for holding the front camera.

Galaxy S20 FE renders leak as well

Apart from the confirmed names, a leaked poster of the Galaxy S20 FE appeared online. The leak was posted on Slashleaks and shows all the colors of the phone. There’s a matte green variant along wth a BTS-style purple, a Note 10 Lite-red and the usual blue. You can expect Samsung to add the mystic tag in front of these colors.

The poster confirms a triple camera setup modelled more after the Galaxy Note 20 than the S20. Hence, the camera hump is going to be huge on the S20 FE. Samsung could use the same cameras from the regular S20 variant. Additionally, you can expect the rear panel to be made of plastic instead of glass.