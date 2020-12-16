Galaxy S21 5G press photo shows same old Samsung design

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is on the horizon and we could expect an announcement early in January, revealing the entire lineup. In fact, if the leaks are to be taken seriously, the Galaxy S21 series could be announced on January 14, which is much earlier than Samsung’s usual release cycle. So far, you may have seen 3D renders and leaked video clips of the S21 series showing a fancy new rear design for the phone. Now, we have a look at its front. Also Read - Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

Renowned tipster Evan Blass has shared a press image of the Galaxy S21 5G, revealing how it looks from the front. Surprise surprise! If you already use a Galaxy S20 series device, there’s nothing to be excited about. Samsung has apparently ditched the curved edge display design completely and gone for one that is reminiscent of the Galaxy S20 FE. In fact, it doesn’t look like a Samsung flagship at times. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again: Expected launch date, price, specs

Galaxy S21 design leaked

In the photo shared by Blass, it is easy to decipher that Samsung has played it safe with the design of the Galaxy S21. There’s the familiar narrow-bezel display design with a hole cutout for the front camera on the top, one that’s center-mounted. The chin is slightly thicker which goes on to suggest that the unbelievably slim bezels from the leaked promo videos could be reserved for the Plus and Ultra variants. Sadly, there’s no image of the rear panel but Blass says he will share more in the days to come. Also Read - Samsung prepares to shift mobile display factory from China to India

Samsung seems to be going on a cost-cutting spree for the entire Galaxy S21 series this year. The biggest change that could make headlines post its launch is the plastic back. Rumors suggest that Samsung will use reinforced polycarbonate back, or plastic in layman’s English, for the rear panel of these phones. That could be seen as massive step-down from the glass-bodies phones of the past. However, plastic could help shed weight and keep the price in check.

Another big change reserved for the Galaxy S21 series is the inclusion of S Pen support. In a recent statement from TM Roh, the President and Head of Samsung’s mobile division, he mentions that Samsung is looking to bring some of the Galaxy Note experiences to other Samsung smartphone lineups. Some rumors suggest that Samsung could offer the S Pen support with an add-on case for those users who need the feature. This could theoretically wipe out the Galaxy Note series devices.

Samsung is also looking to bring cheaper folding smartphones this year, as suggested by the official statement. There are rumors of Samsung launching up to four new Galaxy Z folding phones in 2021, possibly aiming at several low price categories.