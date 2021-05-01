Galaxy S21 FE accidentally confirmed by Samsung on its website

Samsung is throwing multiple variants of the Galaxy S20 FE at us these days in a bid to attract sales. There’s a 5G Snapdragon variant and a 4G Snapdragon variant alongside the Exynos 4G variant. However, Samsung is apparently ready with its actual successor in the form of the Galaxy S21 FE and it can barely manage to keep it a secret. A recent mistake by the company’s Mexican site has confirmed the Galaxy S21 FE’s presence. Also Read - Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

On its Mexican website, Samsung accidentally listed “Conoce más sobre Galaxy S21 FE”, which translates to “Learn more about the Galaxy S21FE”. The error was corrected soon after, but it ended up revealing the company’s intentions to bring this phone to the markets soon. Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE is almost ready and we have leaked renders of the same. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book laptops make official entry: A look at them

Galaxy S21 FE accidentally confirmed by Samsung

The previous renders hinted at a design similar to the Galaxy S21, i.e., the same rectangular camera hump fusing into the frame. The phone is expected to feature a unibody construction made of plastic, similar to the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 Lite. There is said to be a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with flat edges. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey launched: Price, specs

The display on the Galaxy S21 FE is said to hold a 32-megapixel selfie camera while the entire phone could rely on a 4500mAh battery. It remains to be seen whether Samsung opts for the Exynos 2100 chip or goes for the Snapdragon 870/ Snapdragon 888 chip.

The Snapdragon 870 chip has been powering numerous “Lite” versions of flagships this year; the prime example being the OnePlus 9R. The Snapdragon 870 offers slightly better performance than the Snapdragon 865 and is cheaper for phone manufacturers, despite having a 5G modem. Hence, this could help Samsung keep the prices of the Galaxy S21 FE low.

The competition in the “flagship killer” category has heated up this year, with several brands wanting to get a share of the pie. For less than Rs 50,000, you have options like the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, iQOO 7, and iQOO 7 Legend. The Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend offer the Snapdragon 888 chip for the price of a Snapdragon 870 phone.