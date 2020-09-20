Last month, Samsung launched the flagship Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra phones. Now, they are working on their next big launch for the beginning of 2021: the Galaxy S21-series. A new company registration has been discovered regarding an ISOCELL Vizion sensor, which would be designed for this lineup of devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 Core now priced under Rs 5,000 in India

The trademark for the ISOCELL Vizion sensor has been registered with the EUPIO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). It is expected to be destined for the next Galaxy S series. The ISOCELL Vizion would be a more advanced version of the well-known 3D ToF sensor, with some benefits that could put it at the level of the LiDAR sensor of Apple's iPad Pro (and presumably of the upcoming iPhone 12 series).

The application made on September 18 at EUIPO is classified in Class 9. This class is exclusive to ToF optical sensors for telephones, 3D modelling, and ToF measurement. In addition, the class also includes dynamic vision sensors (DVS) to detect the shape, proximity, movement, color, and behavior of objects.

How does Samsung differ its sensor from LiDAR?

A ToF sensor is very useful for close environment recognition functions. It allows measuring distance and volume, in addition to indoor scanning, object/gesture recognition, and mainly the creation and placement of 3D images that are useful for the AR and VR experience.

There are key differences between the classic ToF sensor and Apple’s LiDAR sensor. First, keep in mind that Apple’s is also a ToF, but direct. Samsung (and others) have used indirect ToF sensors, which not only require strong light but are also not accurate over long distances. The ToFs present in phones like the Galaxy S10 and S20 had a maximum range of 3 meters. On the other hand, the LiDAR (direct ToF sensor) has a range of 6 meters.

Apple acquired the LiDARs through an exclusive agreement with Sony. So, others had to settle for a less efficient sensor. Now, to get closer in this field, Samsung must develop its own direct ToF. In addition to the hardware, you need the software that can get the most out of it.