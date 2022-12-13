Galaxy S23 Ultra major specifications are now confirmed: Check here

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship series is nearing its launch, as past rumors suggested an early release in February 2023. As we move closer to the release, the display, processor, cameras, and battery capacity of the Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone have been revealed as the device recently received the necessary TENAA certification. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature 108MP primary camera: All the rumors so far

According to TENAA's certification documents, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch display, QHD+ resolution (3,088×1,440 pixels). The device has 4G LTE and 5G connectivity. The listing suggests it will pack an octa-core SoC with the fastest core capped at 3.36GHz, another two-core cluster limited to 2.8GHz, and all others limited to 2GHz. The phone could sport a customized version of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The smartphone has 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with four rear cameras: a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom. According to popular leakster, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra are rumored to have 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. The Galaxy S23 series also said to support 4K video recording at 120 frames per second and this was not available on the Galaxy S22 series. For those who are unaware, the ability to shoot 4K videos at 120fps would allow users to slow down the footage to 30 or 24fps.

Last week, Samsung launched its new budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy M04 in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy M04 features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, a large 5000mAh battery, a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back and more. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie snapper, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Core.

Samsung Galaxy M04 price and availability in India:

Samsung Galaxy M04’s price in India is Rs 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The first sale of the device is scheduled to take place at 12 pm (local time) on December 16 via Samsung India’s website and Amazon.