Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions

With over five million tweets referring to it, the first episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones (GoT), that aired Sunday on HBO, became the most-tweeted about episode of the show ever.
“The most-tweeted about character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei,” the micro-blogging site said in a statement on Monday.
Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with fans giving mixed reactions to the new season of GoT. “I’m judging you #GameofThrones,” tweeted one user, while another posted: “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones.” Another Twitterati posted: “Am I the only one who didn’t like it? Nothing happened at all. #GameofThrones.”
I stole this from insta. #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/PspBJHwI4N
— Tyler Synan (@tyler_synan) April 16, 2019
“Jon and Arya’s reunion scene on loop just because #GameOfThrones,” posted yet another one. GoT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.
The happy ending we will never have 😢 5 episodes to go! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/q3yXWx0p65
— Sev (@_ssevs) April 15, 2019
Pray for Jorah. #GameofThrones #JorahMormont pic.twitter.com/r2Dk7q8zWs
— No One (@NoOne998) April 15, 2019
We waited seven seasons for this scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dtugtF2ndE
— رغد القحطاني (@Raghd_Kahtany) April 15, 2019
“Only a Targaryen can ride a dragon”
Think about this. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nu8nsgaaHF
— BUBA❄️ (@bubaconnell) April 16, 2019