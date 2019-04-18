comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks and steal credit card details: Here is how to avoid
News

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks and steal credit card details: Here is how to avoid

News

Game of Thrones returned to television this week but hackers are using it as a means to launch phishing attacks. Here is how you can avoid them.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 8:05 PM IST
game of thrones 805px

Source: Game of Thrones/Twitter

Game of Thrones returned to television after a hiatus of nearly 19 months for its final season early this week. The season saw its biggest viewership yet as fans were eager to see the great war where the Starks, Targaryens fight the White Walkers. While the show has seen a lot of interest among viewers across age groups, its theme dubbed “Winter is Here” has been used to engage in number of phishing scams as well. Now, a research blog from Check Point Research shows the number of malicious activities being conducted to take advantage of the fans.

The report notes that the websites designed to target Game of Thrones fans can be split into two main categories – legitimate or fraudulent websites. Both the categories seem to target fans, mostly the unsuspecting ones. One of the examples found out by Check Point Research involves a site that uses official branding of the show and poses as a legitimate competition for fans. The site claims to give special gift pack of GoT merchandise. “There is however, no such prize and the site instead collects as many email and mobile phone details as possible that could possibly be used in future spamming campaign,” the researchers note.

In another example, a site was dishonestly collecting credit card details of users by posing as an official Game of Thrones merchandise store. The legitimate websites include fan pages, online games or small shopping sites looking for potential customers whereas the fraudulent websites exploit the popularity of GoT branding to display ads, acquire personal information of users. According to Check Point Research, the fraudulent sites “mostly include sites requesting personal information for marketing opportunities, and fake streaming sites, requesting the user to download a browser add-on and provide personal information, while no streaming content is displayed at the end of the process.”

Game of Thrones Season 8: How to watch the first episode in India

Also Read

Game of Thrones Season 8: How to watch the first episode in India

How to protect against GoT-based phishing scam

1. It is recommended that you think before you click. While clicking on links on trusted sites should be totally fine but the links that appear in random emails and instant messages may not end well. It is also advisable to hover over links that you are unsure of before clicking on them. This will tell you the link will lead to where you are expecting.

2. Always make sure if a site’s URL begins with “https” and there is a closed lock icon near the address bar.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

3. Also check if the site’s domain name is the site you are expecting to visit and trust. If it is not then you could be about to become the next victim of a phishing scam.

4. All computer users are recommended to make sure they have an advanced threat prevention solution installed that will prevent against such phishing attacks.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 8:05 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks
News
Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks
Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

News

Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India

Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks

Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India

Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks

News

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks
Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions

News

Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions
Delhi businessman loses Rs 2.5 lakh to a fraudster via e-commerce scam

News

Delhi businessman loses Rs 2.5 lakh to a fraudster via e-commerce scam
Game of Thrones Season 8: How to watch the first episode in India

How To

Game of Thrones Season 8: How to watch the first episode in India
SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

News

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok बैन के बाद राजकोट पुलिस ने की PUBG Mobile को प्ले स्टोर से हटाने की मांग

Facebook अपने खुद के वॉयस असिस्टेंट को कर रही है डेवलप, Alexa, Siri और Google Assistant को मिलेगी टक्कर

Realme ने पेश किया जीरो डाउनपेमेंट ऑफर, 1 हजार रुपये में घर ले आए मोबाइल

Xiaomi ने Redmi Y3 को किया टीज, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

चीन में अपने ऑनलाइन मार्केटप्लेस को बंद करेगी Amazon

News

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks
News
Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks
Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

News

Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go
Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India
Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos
Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update