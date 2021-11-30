Garena Free Fire is one of the famous Battle Royale games among players across the globe. The company keeps on releasing redeem codes for players to buy in-game items. The adventure-driven game offers free in-game rewards, which requires spending in-game currency, Diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards
The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are of 12 characters, sometimes containing numbers and the English alphabet. It is available for download on both the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store.
Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 30
UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server): Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
3OVTN5443GFQ
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
You can also get additional codes for buying diamonds and skins. Here is the list
FFICZTBCUR4M
FFIC9PG5J5YZ
FFICWFKZGQ6Z
FFBATJSLDCCS
FFBBCVQZ4MW
How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes
STEP1: Go to the Free Fire redemption Code website
STEP2: Log in to your Free Fire account through your social media account
STEP3: You can also log in via your Apple ID.
STEP4: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space
STEP5: Click on the confirm option
STEP6: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section
STEP7: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
STEP8: It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app.
STEP9: Players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.
STEP10: These codes are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. It will work for the player who redeemed first.
STEP11: The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.
STEP12: These codes are only valid for today, November 30.