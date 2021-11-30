Garena Free Fire is one of the famous Battle Royale games among players across the globe. The company keeps on releasing redeem codes for players to buy in-game items. The adventure-driven game offers free in-game rewards, which requires spending in-game currency, Diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are of 12 characters, sometimes containing numbers and the English alphabet. It is available for download on both the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store.

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 30

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server): Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

You can also get additional codes for buying diamonds and skins. Here is the list

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

STEP1: Go to the Free Fire redemption Code website

STEP2: Log in to your Free Fire account through your social media account

STEP3: You can also log in via your Apple ID.

STEP4: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space

STEP5: Click on the confirm option

STEP6: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section

STEP7: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

STEP8: It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app.

STEP9: Players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.

STEP10: These codes are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. It will work for the player who redeemed first.

STEP11: The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.

STEP12: These codes are only valid for today, November 30.