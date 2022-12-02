Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes Today, December 2: Get free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today Friday, 2 December 2022 are available on the official redemption website. Registered players can claim any one of the active codes to win free rewards and weapons. The redeem codes are updated on the official website – reward.ff.garena.com for registered players to check and claim. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards without any cost. The codes will remain active for the next twenty-four hours and new redeem codes will be available on the website after the given time period. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow players to win weapons. Apart from weapons, players can also unlock freebies, skins, characters, rewards, etc, with the help of the active codes. Also Read - Netflix now hiring for 'brand-new AAA PC game' project

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for December 2, 2022:

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WH

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

A step-by-step process for redeeming the FF Max codes successfully

1. First, visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game at reward.ff.garena.com

2. Second, Sign in using Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

3. Now you would be directed to valid redeem code(s)

4. Finally, copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box.

5. A dialogue box will be displayed on the screen.