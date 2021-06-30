Garena Free Fire receives more than 100 million downloads in first half of 2021: Report

Garena Free Fire was launched just a few years ago, in the year 2017 to be specific. In just a few years time, Free Fire has become one of the most popular mobile games in the world. Garena Free Fire has now crossed the 100 million downloads mark globally, reveals data analyst website Sensor Tower in its latest report. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for June 27: How to get Shimmy emote, Winterlands weapon loot crate for free

As per the latest report, Garena Free Fire mobile game ranked second among the most downloaded games for the first half of 2021. It has been highlighted that Free Fire has received over 100 million installs. To be specific the download numbers are set at 101.6 million.

Garena Free Fire downloads in 2021

This comes as a great news for players out there but not so much for the game developer. This is because, compared to last year for the same period, Garena Free Fire mobile game saw a slight decline of 1.4 percent in downloads. The report reveals that in the first half of 2021 witnessed 28.1 billion downloads of the game when compared to 28.5 billion in 2020.

The report also highlights that Apple’s App Store saw a 22.8 percent decline in new game installs. The mobile game witnessed a 4.4 billion installs in the first half of 2021, which is slightly lower than last year. In 2020 first half, the game recorded 5.7 billion installs. Google’s Play Store witnessed a 3.9 percent increase in users from 22.8 billion to 23.7 billion overall downloads.

As per the report, Garena Free Fire takes the second spot in most downloaded gaming apps in the world in the first half of 2021. The first one is the Join Clash 3D from Supersonic Studios, which recorded 115.6 million downloads globally in the first half of 2021.

Free Fire is available for download on Google Play store and Apple App store.