One of the best Battle Royale games, Garena Free Fire, gained popularity among players in India and across the globe. The game received ‘Best Popular Vote Game’ by Google Play Store in 2019. Additionally, Free Fire set a record with over 80 million daily active users globally as of 2020. Also Read - Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here’s how much you will need to pay now
The company issues Redeem Codes daily to unlock stages and earn reward points in the game. You can redeem these codes through the game’s official website – garena.com/en. Also Read - OnePlus has different plan for India, OnePlus 9RT could launch with a new name
However, these codes are only valid for one day, i.e., November 22. Additionally, these codes are region-specific and will work for the players who redeemed them first. If you redeem the code after crossing the limit, you will get a message of Failed to redeem. Also Read - These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list
Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 22
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
Additional Free Fire Redeem Codes
3CYSQQ95YTWK
GZ3SLYFGTD8X
LL7VDMX363YK
FF6M1L8SQAUY
8G2YJS3TWKUB
FFTILM659NZB
5G9GCY97UUD4
QUZ5MJPPY92E
7ZG488RUDDWV
Free Fire redeem codes today, November 22: How to redeem
STEP1: Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.
STEP2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple IDs.
STEP3: Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box.
STEP4: Click on confirm button to continue.
STEP5: Click on Ok and provide the confirmation on the box that appears for cross-checking the request
STEP6: Go to the game mail section, which is embedded for rewards after redeeming the codes
STEP7: It might take 24-hours to show up the rewards in the player’s in-game mail after the redemption process