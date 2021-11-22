comscore Garena Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 22: How to win rewards, diamonds, skins for free
  • Home
  • News
  • Garena Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 22: How to win rewards, diamonds, skins for free
News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 22: How to win rewards, diamonds, skins for free

News

The company issues Redeem Codes daily to unlock stages and earn reward points in the game. You can redeem these codes through the game’s official website – garena.com/en. However, these codes are only valid for one day, i.e., November 22. Additionally, these codes are region-specific and will work for the players who redeemed them first.

free fire

One of the best Battle Royale games, Garena Free Fire, gained popularity among players in India and across the globe. The game received ‘Best Popular Vote Game’ by Google Play Store in 2019. Additionally, Free Fire set a record with over 80 million daily active users globally as of 2020. Also Read - Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here’s how much you will need to pay now

The company issues Redeem Codes daily to unlock stages and earn reward points in the game. You can redeem these codes through the game’s official website – garena.com/en. Also Read - OnePlus has different plan for India, OnePlus 9RT could launch with a new name

However, these codes are only valid for one day, i.e., November 22. Additionally, these codes are region-specific and will work for the players who redeemed them first. If you redeem the code after crossing the limit, you will get a message of Failed to redeem. Also Read - These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 22

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

Additional Free Fire Redeem Codes

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

FF6M1L8SQAUY

8G2YJS3TWKUB

FFTILM659NZB

5G9GCY97UUD4

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 22: How to redeem

STEP1: Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.

STEP2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple IDs.

STEP3: Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box.

STEP4: Click on confirm button to continue.

STEP5: Click on Ok and provide the confirmation on the box that appears for cross-checking the request

STEP6: Go to the game mail section, which is embedded for rewards after redeeming the codes

STEP7: It might take 24-hours to show up the rewards in the player’s in-game mail after the redemption process

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here s how much you will need to pay now
Telecom
Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here s how much you will need to pay now
OnePlus 9RT might launch in India soon but with a different name: Check expected specs, price

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT might launch in India soon but with a different name: Check expected specs, price

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

News

These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TV under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Top 5 32-inch smart TV under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 32-inch smart TV under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000

Want do download Instagtram videos on desktop and phone: This is how you do it

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में जुड़ने वाला है Facebook और Instagram जैसा कमाल का फीचर, अब मैसेज पर कर पाएंगे रिएक्शन

Amazon से गांजा की होम डिलीवरी, कंपनी के अधिकारियों पर FIR दर्ज

Twitter अपने Android यूजर्स के लिए रोल आउट कर रहा Tips Feature, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Airtel ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, रिचार्ज प्लान 25 पर्सेंट तक हुए महंगे

PhoneSpy नाम का खतरनाक वायरस चुरा रहा है आपके फोन का डेटा, जानें क्या करें?

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000: Redmi smart tv, OnePlus U series, Redmi 4K Ultra HD, more
Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Photo Gallery

Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November
Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000: OnePlus Y series, Mi HD, Sony Bravia, more
Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under 30,000
Want do download Instagtram videos on desktop and phone: This is how you do it

How To

Want do download Instagtram videos on desktop and phone: This is how you do it

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers