One of the best Battle Royale games, Garena Free Fire, gained popularity among players in India and across the globe. The game received ‘Best Popular Vote Game’ by Google Play Store in 2019. Additionally, Free Fire set a record with over 80 million daily active users globally as of 2020. Also Read - Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here’s how much you will need to pay now

The company issues Redeem Codes daily to unlock stages and earn reward points in the game. You can redeem these codes through the game’s official website – garena.com/en. Also Read - OnePlus has different plan for India, OnePlus 9RT could launch with a new name

However, these codes are only valid for one day, i.e., November 22. Additionally, these codes are region-specific and will work for the players who redeemed them first. If you redeem the code after crossing the limit, you will get a message of Failed to redeem. Also Read - These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 22

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

Additional Free Fire Redeem Codes

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

FF6M1L8SQAUY

8G2YJS3TWKUB

FFTILM659NZB

5G9GCY97UUD4

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 22: How to redeem

STEP1: Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.

STEP2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple IDs.

STEP3: Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box.

STEP4: Click on confirm button to continue.

STEP5: Click on Ok and provide the confirmation on the box that appears for cross-checking the request

STEP6: Go to the game mail section, which is embedded for rewards after redeeming the codes

STEP7: It might take 24-hours to show up the rewards in the player’s in-game mail after the redemption process