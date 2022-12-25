Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, December 25: Win rewards and freebies

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 25, 2022 are now available. One can use these redeem codes to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. Free Fire redeem codes are 12/16-digit codes, featuring letters and numbers. Each code allows users to collect one exclusive reward. The codes will remain active for the next twenty-four hours and new redeem codes will be available on the website after the given time period. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, October 9: Get free costume bundles, Gloo Wall skins, and more rewards

Each server has its own set of Free Fire redemption codes. Garena Free Fire is an extremely successful multiplayer battle royale game that has been banned in India. However, gamers in the country can download Garena Free Fire MAX.

Here is the list of all the active codes for December 25, 2022:

E5RTXSDA21HJG

UYKLIUYKMNBAD

Q2HFGHNYYKUYG

GHDFRE45312RH

YGHNJYT7KI8UKM

FGBVFSDESGVIU

TKLKO8L9RTE42F

RGKMYU78E5343

12CZDSNGFJLO0

9PL9YHDTRFVBH

NRTYSDZ345GVH

JNI8KLINHN9GHU

A step-by-step process for redeeming the FF Max codes successfully

1. First, visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game at reward.ff.garena.com

2. Second, Sign in using Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

3. Now you would be directed to valid redeem code(s)

4. Finally, copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box

5. A dialogue box will be displayed on the screen

6. Click ‘OK’