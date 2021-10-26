Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Free Fire has become one of the most popular Battle Royale Games since PUBG Mobile India was banned. To make the Free Fire game interesting, the company issues some Redeem Codes, with the help of which users can get free items. Through Redeem codes, you will get many unique items that can be used to complete missions. The redeem codes for October 26 will help you to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. Also Read - Free Fire rewards today: How to win Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate, Magnificent Mayur Loot Box for free

The game is available for download on both the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store. Also Read - Free Fire active codes for today, Diwali 2021 event first look, rewards and more

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 26

AP7UWDVXHRW7: 1x M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher Also Read - Free Fire rewards today, October 22: How to win Prisoner bundle, Katana skin, FFIC Silver token for free

FF10VXKEHCPD – Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

FF10TD3CCA4R- Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate

WHAHXTENCKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

FTMKYMJEX657 – 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

8NARH5K2T6SP (Indian Server) – 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

FFESP5M1MVBN – Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)

W4GPFVK2MR2C – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate (NA, US, and SAC)

HEJT6AYNCDXU (European server)

VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (Works only for NA/US/SAC regions) – Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

MCPBKGXUA5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMYYPM7P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

FMNB VCDS WERT

ZDCW 61YR UCYH

4XX7 DTOL BXOH

FR56 UJSE RTYU

F1KJ NBVD SE45

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step1: Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

Step2: Login to your Free Fire account through your social media account or Apple ID.

Step3: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space

Step4: Click on the confirm option

Step5: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section

Step6: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for today, October 26. Also, they are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.