comscore Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches with solar power and big displays launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches with solar power and big displays launched
News

Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches with solar power and big displays launched

News

The Fenix 6X Pro Solar is the company's first smartwatch to support solar charging. It is Garmin's flagship device, which leverages a "Power Glass" solar lens to extend the watch's battery life by up to three days. 

  • Published: August 30, 2019 12:18 PM IST
Garmin Fenix 6

Garmin has launched its new GPS multisport smartwatch series, which is called Fenix 6. The new smartwatch series also includes the Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which is the company’s first smartwatch support solar charging. It is Garmin’s flagship device, which leverages a “Power Glass” solar lens to extend the watch’s battery life by up to three days. As per the company, the watch can deliver up to 21 days of battery life.

The solar cell is a transparent layer on top of the watch’s display. Garmin’s Fenix 6X Pro Solar smartwatch features a 1.4-inch display, which is said to be 36 percent bigger than the old Fenix 5X models. It is rated for 10ATM water resistance. Apart from Fenix 6X Pro Solar, the series also include Fenix 6 and 6X watches. Additionally, the Sapphire editions of these two variants come with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch with swim-proof design launched in India: Price and features

Also Read

Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch with swim-proof design launched in India: Price and features

There is also a Fenix 6S model, which features a 1.2-inch display and 42mm watch face. The newly launched Fenix 6 series comes with 32GB storage that can notably hold up to 2,000 songs. The devices also offers support for Wi-Fi connectivity. All the watches support topographic maps, including ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts. Furthermore, the new Garmin smartwatches also offer support for the PacePro feature, which gives grade-adjusted guidance to runners.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

The Garmin Fenix 6 series pack wrist-based heart rate sensor, advanced sleep monitoring, and more. It also comes with a new customizable power manager, which should help offer better battery life. Lastly, the devices also support Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Customers can purchase the new smartwatch from the company’s US-based website. As for the pricing details, the Fenix 6S with the 42mm watch face cost $600 (approximately Rs 43,000). The price of the Fenix 6 Pro version and Sapphire Editions start from $700 (approximately Rs 50,200). Lastly, the Fenix 6X Pro Solar variant cost $1,150 (approximately Rs 82,480).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 12:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches with solar power launched

News

Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches with solar power launched
Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features

News

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features
Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched

News

Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched
Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

News

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27
Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life set to launch in India soon

News

Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life set to launch in India soon

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
News
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM