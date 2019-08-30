Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches with solar power and big displays launched

Garmin has launched its new GPS multisport smartwatch series, which is called Fenix 6. The new smartwatch series also includes the Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which is the company’s first smartwatch support solar charging. It is Garmin’s flagship device, which leverages a “Power Glass” solar lens to extend the watch’s battery life by up to three days. As per the company, the watch can deliver up to 21 days of battery life.

The solar cell is a transparent layer on top of the watch’s display. Garmin’s Fenix 6X Pro Solar smartwatch features a 1.4-inch display, which is said to be 36 percent bigger than the old Fenix 5X models. It is rated for 10ATM water resistance. Apart from Fenix 6X Pro Solar, the series also include Fenix 6 and 6X watches. Additionally, the Sapphire editions of these two variants come with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

There is also a Fenix 6S model, which features a 1.2-inch display and 42mm watch face. The newly launched Fenix 6 series comes with 32GB storage that can notably hold up to 2,000 songs. The devices also offers support for Wi-Fi connectivity. All the watches support topographic maps, including ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts. Furthermore, the new Garmin smartwatches also offer support for the PacePro feature, which gives grade-adjusted guidance to runners.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

The Garmin Fenix 6 series pack wrist-based heart rate sensor, advanced sleep monitoring, and more. It also comes with a new customizable power manager, which should help offer better battery life. Lastly, the devices also support Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Customers can purchase the new smartwatch from the company’s US-based website. As for the pricing details, the Fenix 6S with the 42mm watch face cost $600 (approximately Rs 43,000). The price of the Fenix 6 Pro version and Sapphire Editions start from $700 (approximately Rs 50,200). Lastly, the Fenix 6X Pro Solar variant cost $1,150 (approximately Rs 82,480).