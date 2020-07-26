comscore Garmin fitness device and apps face major outage | BGR India
Garmin fitness devices, app face outage due to technical issue

The company is working on the fix for the past few days but still users are not able to access its services.

  • Published: July 26, 2020 9:16 PM IST
Garmin Fenix 6 series

Garmin fitness bands and its app service have been out of action for more than two days across the globe. The company hasn’t shared exact details for the outage publicly. But multiple reports suggest the company’s network was hit by an alleged ransomware attack on July 23. Also Read - Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4 fitness band: Price, specifications compared

The company website shows this message at the top, which confirms the outage is still a concern. It seems Garmin is looking to fix the issue. This could have either happened because of a virus-infected watch into its system or attackers taking advantage of a security loophole. Also Read - Garmin Vivomove series hybrid smartwatch launched in India; starts at Rs 24,990

In addition to the devices, Garmin’s support network was also not accessible to its users. This prompted people to reach out to Garmin via its social handle, and all of them got the same message. According to ZDNet, it’s possible the entire Garmin network was affected by a new ransomware called WastedLocker. And as per a report from another media publication, the incident is likely to have been affected because of a ‘virus’. Also Read - Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S and Fenix 6X Pro Solar launched in India: Price, Features

The outage has hit users in India as well. We’re hoping once the issue is fixed, Garmin comes out in the open and shares the exact details of the incident. This will make sure consumers can trust the brand, and rely on its services and disclosure whenever required.

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review: Huami's outdoor fitness watch is a perfect blend of price and features

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review: Huami's outdoor fitness watch is a perfect blend of price and features

Garmin Vivomove launched in India

Earlier this year, Garmin launched its Vivomove series in India starting from Rs 24,990. The Vivomove series is the latest in the company’s hybrid collection in the country. This series includes the Vivomove 3/3S, Style, and Luxe. The Vivomove 3/3S comes in two case sizes of 44mm or 39mm. The Style comes with a 42mm aluminum bezel and casing. The wearable features a 24/7 health monitoring including body battery. They also offer over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS and Elevate wrist-based heart rate. This is designed to monitor and promote an everyday lifestyle. They also feature an OLED display to show notifications and display step count.

  • Published Date: July 26, 2020 9:16 PM IST

