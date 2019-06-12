Garmin has launched the Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music smartwatches in India. The two wearables are now available starting at Rs 29,990 in India. The use of wearables to track activity has also gained momentum. The Forerunner is a popular series in Garmin’s portfolio, and the new devices are its most capable yet. The Forerunner 245 series is lightweight and bring features such as incident detection, adaptive training plans and running dynamics.

Garmin Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music: Price in India

Garmin Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music will be available at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively. The Forerunner 245 comes in slate and yellow colors while Forerunner 245 Music is available in black, lava red and aqua colors. The two new wearables from Garmin will be available online at Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Myntra. They will also be available offline at GO Sport in Mumbai and Bangalore, Peloton Calicut, PlayWell Calicut and Kochi. It is also available at Helios Watch Stores across the country.

“The Forerunner series is the flagship series for Garmin. With features like body battery, VO2 max, incident detection, race predictor etc., this forerunner series will prove to be the perfect running partner to deliver an enhanced running experience to the users,” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India said.

Garmin Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music: Key Features

Garmin Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music support basic features like tracking steps, calories burned and recording heart rate. However, the wearable is aimed at runners and is capable of evaluating your current training status. It can convert that data and offer guidance on whether you are undertraining or overdoing it. It also supports free adaptive training plans from a Garmin Coach. Garmin users can also create their own custom workouts using Connect online fitness community.

Garmin Forerunner 245 series can also break down your running data and offer advanced dynamics. The data includes ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and others. It has built-in incident detection and keep tab on your VO2 max. In addition to these features, the Forerunner 245 Music also syncs with music streaming service. Users can access Spotify to easily store and play their favorite songs from the watch.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

It has storage for your music and can store up to 500 songs. Users can listen to music from Spotify or Deezer and listen wirelessly using Bluetooth headphones. Garmin has also added support for menstrual cycle tracking feature. The watch supports GPS, wellness and sleep monitoring features. The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is rated to last for up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music. The Garmin Forerunner 245 series is an advanced wearable aimed at those doing intensive workout everyday.