Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

Garmin Forerunner 45 comes in two color options, Black and Lava Red. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 19,990. It is currently available on online platforms like Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Paytm Mall and offline stores across metro cities.

  Published: August 2, 2019 6:21 PM IST
Gamin India today added one more smartwatch in its Forerunner series called the ‘Forerunner 45’. The built-in GPS running smartwatch comes with features like safety & incident detection, Garmin Coach 2.0, 24/7 Heart Rate monitoring, Body battery and more. The new Garmin Forerunner 45 comes in two color options, Black and Lava Red. The smartwatch costs Rs 19,990 in India. It is currently available on online platforms like Amazon India, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Paytm Mall and offline stores across metro cities. Garmin will soon make the availability broader.

“Forerunner 45 is another significant addition to the existing forerunner collection. It is a marquee device when it comes to guiding beginners towards an athletic lifestyle. It aims to compel people to run and track their accomplishments, making running an experience in itself and not just a mere fitness activity. The fact that the device has all the key features such as a built-in GPS, heart monitor, VO2 max, incident detection and at the same time is also extremely user-friendly, distinguishes itself from every other tech product in the market,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

The Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch is focused on fitness features, and the company touts it for aspiring athletes. It comes with a wide variety of upgraded and augmented features, which includes updated Garmin Coach 2.0. As per the company, the feature lets you choose your expert coach and your 5K, 10K or half marathon race goal. It can also provide a free adaptive training plan and step-by-step guidance for your workouts as per your goals.

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch fitness features

The Built-in GPS feature lets users track how far, how fast and the location of your daily running. It also provides access to multiple sports profile like running, cycling, indoor track, treadmill, elliptical, cardio, yoga and more. Garmin claims that the Forerunner 45 smartwatch is ideal for everyday usage and is also super-easy to operate.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 6:21 PM IST

